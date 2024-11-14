Travis Kelce makes surprise visit to Toronto restaurant before Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift is set to begin her six-night residency in Toronto tonight! The star will perform across two weekends, from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, at the Rogers Centre (and the city has more than prepared for her grand entrance). No sign of Swift as yet, but her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, was apparently scoping out restaurants along King St W — he even apparently made a surprise appearance at the Mexican street-food restaurant Silent H (461 King St W).

In a post to the restaurant’s Instagram account on Wednesday, Kelce is seen posing alongside entrepreneur Patrick Marzouk, with the caption “Swifties take over Toronto“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silent H (@silenth.to)

Fans were super stoked in the comments. “Now you just need a pic with Taylor herself” one user said, with another asking “Haha.. Where was my invite”.

Others suggested that the picture is old, with one user commenting on how the picture is dated because Kelce’s hair is shorter.

“[H]e’s not there since he’s in the middle of the football season and has practice tomorrow and an away game this weekend,” another user stated.

No word on when the photo was taken (or if Swift was present), but fans will certainly be on the lookout for Swift and Kelce throughout her Toronto residency!

As for Kelce (who, this past August, bought a significant share in a three-year-old Toronto racehorse, aptly named Swift Delivery) — his next game is on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, which is about a 2-hour drive from Toronto.

If you’re not a big football better, but are a fan of Swift, you can bet on what Taylor Swift will be wearing at her Eras Tour show tonight. Or try your luck at finding a good deal on Eras Tour tickets. Tickets sold out fast on Ticketmaster months ago, but as of publication, there are still 371 pairs of tickets for sale on StubHub for tonight’s show, with multiple pairs of tickets priced below $2,000!