You can now bet on what Taylor Swift will be wearing at her Eras Tour show tonight

The moment the city of Toronto has been waiting for since Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour would come to town is finally here. The Eras Tour is about to kick off tonight at Rogers Centre, and whether you’re dancing in the stands or watching from your couch with a pint of ice cream as a bewildering array of live streams and TikTok reels plaster your social media feed, there’s a new way to make the night even more exciting. Now you can bet on Taylor’s every move during her first performance at the Rogers Centre! Because you can lose money on everything from the first snowfall to when the Leafs will officially be eliminated from the playoffs, Taylor Swift prop bets are here. Because why not?

In gambling, a “proposition bet” (or prop bet) is a wager placed on whether a specific event will or will not happen during a game or event.

Here are a few fun (and possibly bizarre) bets you can make to elevate your Swiftie experience tonight:

1. Will Taylor wear the silver jacket during ‘The Man’? (+175)

Will she or won’t she? That silver jacket is almost as iconic as her, but will it make a reappearance tonight? Bet and find out!

2. Will Taylor play ‘Lover’ with a pink guitar? (+100)

Ah, the pink guitar. It’s very on-brand, but will Taylor grace us with it tonight? This bet’s as sweet as that song.

3. Special guest surprise performance? (-259)

Will someone special take the stage? Will it be a surprise friend? Last time around, Bryan Adams joined Swift on stage for a stirring rendition of “Summer of 69.” Your guess is as good as ours—but if you’re betting on it, you better believe it’s happening (or, well, probably happening). Our guess, Shawn Mendes, who is playing a show at Massey Hall later this month, will join her tonight.

4. Will Taylor wear any Toronto Raptors or Maple Leafs gear? (+500)

Because nothing says “I’m in Toronto” quite like sporting a bit of home team pride. Could we see Taylor rocking a Raptors jersey, or will it be all about those Leafs? The odds are… intriguing.

5. Fans to cheer more than 2 minutes after ‘Champagne Problems’? (-200)

Let’s be real: after an emotional song like that, you’re going to need at least two minutes to compose yourself. You know the drill—get those vocal cords ready for the cheer heard around Toronto.

6. Will Taylor rock the ‘A lot going on at the moment’ shirt during ‘22’? (+200)

We all know that Taylor has a thing for clever shirts. Will we see this one on stage tonight? Bet on it, and you just might walk away a psychic fashionista.

And, yes, you can make all these bets even if you’re sitting on your couch in your favorite Taylor-era T-shirt. NorthStar Bets is offering Swifties (and the brave parents accompanying them) a way to bet on every twist and turn of the show. Because sometimes friendship bracelets just aren’t enough. Yes, we went there.