There are thousands of Taylor Swift tickets for sale right now and prices could drop

The excitement surrounding Taylor Swift’s tour is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. Her shows are often described as the most anticipated musical events of the year, with fans lining up for tickets months in advance. There has been a lot said about the crazy ticket prices upwards of $30,000. But what’s actually happening? As the first concerts are set to get underway, there remains hundreds of pairs of tickets for sale on Stubhub.ca, a secondary ticket sales site owned by eBay. For the concerts next week, there are thousands of tickets for sale on the site. And, that’s not even looking at other ticket resellers like Viagogo and SeatGeek, as well as scalpers who prefer to operate at the street level.

We have been paying close attention to StubHub this afternoon just hours before show time, and there are still 371 pairs of tickets for sale. There were 366 one hour prior, and there are now multiple pairs of tickets priced below $2,000.

Given the classic principles of supply and demand, this abundance of available tickets may signal that prices could soon begin to fall—especially as scalpers holding on to these coveted passes start to feel the pressure.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” has been a global event, selling out arenas and stadiums across North America, Europe, and beyond. Naturally, many fans have turned to secondary ticket marketplaces when they missed out on initial sale lotteries or were looking for better seats. StubHub, one of the largest online ticket platforms, is currently flooded with listings for Swift’s upcoming shows, including performances at major venues like the Rogers Centre in Toronto and BC Place in Vancouver.

With tickets available across all price ranges, the sheer volume of tickets on the market has made it clear that some sellers are holding on to substantial amounts of inventory, hoping to cash in on the ticket demand. However, as the date arrives, a shift in the marketplace is becoming increasingly likely.

The grossest thing about Taylor Swift coming to Toronto is that there are literally HUNDREDS of tickets still on stubhub for exorbitant prices and those seats will likely be empty. Instead of being occupied by actual fans. pic.twitter.com/hLrBxGi3pJ — Liz Chow (@thechowstyle) November 13, 2024

For those looking to have a chance, the best way to succeed is to keep an eye on the worst tickets. If you just want to be there, that means a standing room only seat in one of the Rogers Centre’s new casual, stand-around drink and watch sections.

Right now, tickets on the Corona Rooftop Patio have dropped to $1,931 and although that still sounds like an incredible sum for the worst seats in the house, it will likely drop again soon. Best case scenario, Toronto residents living close to the show take advantage of last-minute savings and wait out the market. It might be worth it, and our prediction is that ticket prices will drop further.

While ticket prices started high due to initial scarcity, this overwhelming supply could eventually push prices down. The more tickets listed at inflated prices, the less likely those high-demand tickets are to sell at their original asking prices. Sellers—particularly those who bought tickets with the intention of reselling—may soon find themselves in a position where they need to cut their prices to remain competitive or to recoup at least part of their investment.

Another thing that could impact ticket prices is the idea that there are too many on the market, so instead of talking about how hard it is to get a ticket, push the narrative that the price is going to drop. That’s right, share our story. It’s worth a shot.

An estimated 31 million people reportedly registered for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets in Toronto, Canada. 🇨🇦 Population of Canada: 40,200,000 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vQZ2BY2Ywd — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) August 9, 2023

Resale and Ticketmaster Magic

Resale platforms like StubHub play a role in the dynamics of ticket pricing. StubHub, for instance, offers a feature that helps sellers price their tickets more competitively based on what is happening in the market. Ticketmaster itself also often magically finds more tickets for sale at the last minute and fires those off to people who had previously come up just short in the Taylor Swift lottery back when the concerts were first announced.

So, those looking for tickets who had previously gotten close, should remain vigilant, keep their phone handy, turn on notifications, and be ready if another opportunity arises.

Additionally, buyers can set price alerts, allowing them to receive notifications when ticket prices drop within their specified range. This is a useful tool for fans who are looking to catch a break on the price of Taylor Swift tickets, without having to constantly check the website.

A Game of Patience and Strategy

As the Taylor Swift tour continues to unfold, those watching the secondary ticket market will have to keep an eye on shifting prices and seller behaviours. Anyone with the ability to grab tickets quickly at the last minute and rush to the Rogers Centre might win the day.

If not, there are plenty of charities raffling off tickets, as well as numerous Taylor Swift-themed events such as Taylgate and plenty of bars and restaurants offering everything from Taylor Swift drink and food specials to trivia nights and more. Who knows, maybe Taylor will drop by after the show and tell you all about tit.