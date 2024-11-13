How and Where to eat and drink like a Swiftie during Toronto’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will take place from Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23 at the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto, and as we previously reported, restaurants, bars, and cafes across the city are rolling out Swift-inspired dishes and drinks to celebrate the pop superstar! Here are some of our favourite Swift-themed menu options fans can look forward to:

Minami Toronto (225 King St W) and Miku (10 Bay St.) are putting a Japanese spin on Swfit’s fav cocktail, the French Blonde — for a limited time during the Eras Tour, you can try the Kyoto Blonde! This citrusy drink was created by Aburi’s beverage director Nickolas Meyer; it combines Roku Gin, Umeshu, Lillet, and Shikuwasa juice, and is topped with sakura bitters and Japanese citrus soda.

From Nov.14-23, the Dutch-Indo food bar Little Sister (Portland) (2031 Yonge St.) is featuring a “Swiftalicious” Taylor Swift-themed food and drink menu at their Bali bar. Sip on delicious cocktails like the “Love Story” while dining on “Safe & Sound” garlic-fried green beans paired with a grilled “Mastermind” lamb burger. Finish your meal with an “I Bet You Think About Me” cinnamon roll with pumpkin-spiced cheesecake topping!

Ficoa will celebrate the pop singer with two Mexican-style Swift-inspired cocktails! From Nov.12 to 23, sip on creative takes of the classic Paloma and Whiskey Sour. The fizzy drink “You Belong With Me” combines blanco tequila, grapefruit juice, and pink bubbles, and “The Man” mixes smoked whiskey, lemon juice, demerara syrup, and an egg white.

If you’re craving some pizza, for a limited time from Nov. 13-16, 21-23, Prince Street Pizza (472 Front St. W.) is offering the “Pre-Swift Pizza” combo in collaboration with Andrea’s Cookies! Dish on PSP’s famous New York-style pizza slices alongside a special Birthday Cake cookie inspired by Taylor Swift!

If you want to eat like Swift, the singer reportedly enjoys buckwheat crepes with ham, Parmesan cheese, with a fried egg on top! Check out Maison Selby (592 Sherbourne St) for refined brunch crepes filled with tasty ingredients like ham, cheese, smoked salmon, spinach, and gruyère cheese. Or dine at the casual-chic Italian restaurant Oretta (633 King St W) to be surrounded by a pretty pink and blue hued-décor mimicking Swift’s “Lover” album’s aesthetic!

