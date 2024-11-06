Taylor Swift-inspired menus are taking over Toronto this month: Here’s where to go

With six sold-out shows on the horizon, Toronto is officially Swiftie central this November. And local restaurants are getting in on the action, rolling out Taylor Swift-inspired menus, drinks and experiences in celebration of the superstar’s highly anticipated Eras Tour stop. From enchanted cocktails to dishes that scream “Red” and “1989” here’s where to eat, drink and celebrate Taylor in Toronto — because, let’s face it, we’re all just living for the weekend (and the music).

Frenchy Bar et Brasserie

Frenchy Bar et Brasserie is going full Swiftie with a limited-time menu in collaboration with Empress 1908 Gin. From November 1 to 23, the star of the show is the Empress Lavender Haze, a colour-changing gin cocktail infused with lavender and floral notes, named after Taylor’s hit. The cocktail menu also includes other fan favourites like Blank Space, Red and the non-alcoholic Me!, plus a Lover dessert — raspberry and pistachio buttercream cake. For those looking to up their cocktail game, Frenchy is hosting two cocktail-making classes on November 16 and 23, along with an Instagram giveaway for a cocktail kit.

The Red Eye

The Red Eye is joining the party with a special Swifty combo available all month long. Inspired by Taylor’s favourite eats, the $22 combo includes a Red Eye cheeseburger, beef-fat fries, gravy and a chocolate milkshake to wash it down. Plus, you’ll get a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet to complete the experience. The fun doesn’t stop there! On November 12, Chef’s Hall is hosting Taylor Swift trivia, where the grand prize is two tickets to the Eras Tour, plus the Swifty Combo for two at The Red Eye.

Minami & Miku

Minami and Miku are putting a Japanese twist on Taylor Swift’s favourite drink. The Kyoto Blonde, created by Aburi’s Nick Meyer, combines Roku Gin, Umeshu, Lillet and Shikuwasa juice, topped with sakura bitters and Japanese citrus soda. It’s a floral, citrusy sip with a touch of elegance, available for a limited time in honour of the Eras Tour.

Little Sister

Little Sister Portland is celebrating Taylor Swift’s Toronto tour stop with a Swiftalicious menu, running November 14 to 23. Stop by for a mix of Dutch-Indo snacks and Swift-inspired cocktails like the “Love Story” drink. On the menu: “Safe & Sound” garlic fried green beans ($12), Grilled “Mastermind” lamb burger ($14), and “I Bet You Think About Me” cinnamon roll with pumpkin-spiced cheesecake topping ($14). Don’t miss out on Taylor trivia and bingo nights (Nov. 19 and 20). Reservations recommended!

Ficoa

Ficoa is serving up two Swiftie-inspired cocktails to celebrate Taylor’s Toronto tour stops. From November 12 to 23, sip on these creative takes on the classic Paloma and Whiskey Sour. “You Belong With Me” ($20) mixes blanco tequila, grapefruit juice, and pink bubbles for a fizzy hit. Meanwhile, “The Man” ($20) offers a smokey twist on the Whiskey Sour, with smoked whiskey, lemon juice and a frothy egg white finish. Perfect for any Swiftie looking to toast to the queen herself.

Patois

Patois is bringing the Taylor Swift vibes with a special brunch on November 16 and 23. The Whole Sh-Brunch, Taylor’s Version features a mouthwatering spread, including fried chicken and HK French toast, butterfly shrimp rundown and Patois Eggs Benny, all for $99 per pair. For the full experience, Swifties can pre-book by emailing party@patoistoronto.com or securing a spot online.