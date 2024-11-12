Last chance! Here are 4 Toronto charities giving away Taylor Swift tickets this week

With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour set to make a six-show stop in Toronto this week, and resale ticket prices skyrocketing to new, unimaginable heights , several charitable organizations are holding raffles for a chance to win coveted tickets to her sold-out concerts. These raffles not only offer fans the chance to attend the year’s most in-demand event, but also support important causes, from healthcare to research and community programs.

Here are four charities running Taylor Swift ticket raffles:

Campfire Circle Raffles Taylor Swift Tickets for Kids Battling Cancer

Campfire Circle, a charity focused on supporting children with cancer and serious illnesses, is raffling off two pairs of tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 23 concert in Toronto. The tickets were donated by the Moreira-Dovigi family, longtime supporters of the charity. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Campfire Circle’s programs, which include medically supported overnight camps and hospital-based play programs.

“The donation of these tickets will bring joy to many of our campers while helping to fund essential programs,” said Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. The raffle closes on Nov. 19, with the winner drawn the same day. For more details, visit Campfire Circle’s raffle page.

St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle

St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation has launched a 50/50 raffle, giving participants the chance to win two floor tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 21 concert in Toronto plus a big pile of cash. As of today, the jackpot has already surpassed $65,000, with half of the proceeds going to the winner and the other half supporting healthcare services at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, a community hospital in Toronto’s west end. The raffle will close on Nov. 18, with the winner drawn on Nov. 19. Tickets are available through St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation’s website.

Penelope Neuroblastoma Foundation’s VIP Concert Experience

The Penelope Neuroblastoma Foundation is offering a raffle for four tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 23 concert in Toronto, with the winner enjoying the show from a VIP box. All proceeds will go to funding research and supporting families affected by neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that primarily affects young children. The raffle closes on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. To enter, visit the Penelope Neuroblastoma Foundation’s official raffle page for more information.

SickKids Foundation’s Taylor Swift Ticket & Cash Raffle

SickKids Foundation, which supports research and treatments for children facing complex and life-threatening illnesses, is raffling off a chance to win two 100-level seats to Taylor Swift’s November 23 concert in Toronto, along with $10,000 in cash. This is part of the foundation’s fundraising efforts to support their work in transforming the future of pediatric healthcare. The raffle is open to Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) and closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 17, 2024. For more information, including entry packages, visit SickKids Foundation’s raffle page.

For fans hoping to attend Taylor Swift’s Toronto shows and give back to meaningful causes, now is the time to enter. This could be your last chance for tickets!