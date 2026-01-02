This Georgian Bay town near Toronto is a year-round escape with harbour views and winter skates

If your ideal getaway is equal parts lakeside tranquillity and small-town charm, there’s one charming Georgian Bay town near Toronto that deserves a spot on your bucket list.

Meaford is nestled in the heart of Ontario’s apple country, but you don’t have to wait until harvest season to visit; it’s a surprisingly solid all-seasons trip! Expect warm-weather marina energy, pick-your-own orchards in the fall, and snow-kissed winter walks where the bay looks especially magical.

The town is just over a two-hour drive from Toronto, making it perfect for a weekend trip. There are multiple stay options, from charming countryside B&Bs to natural campgrounds and trailer parks.

After settling in, head to the municipal marina and harbour complex, which includes parkland and a community pavilion (a great spot for slow loops with a latte in hand).

In warmer months, expect a scenic harbour, with boats coming and going, as well as sweeping sky views. The downtown core is lined with historic brick buildings and a mix of indie shops, boutiques, cafés, and restaurants, so you’ll want to browse slowly (even if you’re just looking!).

Grab a bite at Ted’s Range Road Diner if you’re looking for a more rustic meal; they serve heartier options like seafood, wild game, chicken and pork. If you stroll in early enough, indulge in the Big Breakfast: three eggs with sausage, peameal bacon, home fries and toast! The Leeky Canoe Pub & Eatery and Gio and Fran’s are great starting points if you’re craving delicious comfort food. These joints serve everything from fish & chips to chicken parmesan and homemade focaccia.

For warm and cozy upscale Scottish gastro fare, visit The Dam Pub. The kitchen offers fresh, made-to-order faves like Shepherd’s Pie, Braised Lamb Shank, Coconut Thai Mussels and Chocolate Pate, with well over 1,000 whiskies to choose from!

Although Meaford is a small town, it has some serious culture. The historic Meaford Hall Arts & Cultural Centre is just steps from the Georgian Bay, with year-round live entertainment, gallery exhibitions, films, events and social gatherings. The Meaford Museum (also open year-round) focuses on local history, including military heritage and early settlement — great if you’re looking for an indoor culture break.

If you’re visiting from spring through fall, the Tom Thomson Trail is a go-to for nature lovers. This multi-use trail runs between Owen Sound and Meaford, with popular trailheads like Fred Raper Park. If you’re more into escarpment views, Meaford has nearby access to the Bruce Trail, including a section that starts through the Bighead River valley.

While Meaford makes for perfect warm-weather strolling, it’s worth a visit in the winter!

The cold season in this small town is all about adrenaline (think cold, crisp air and winter sports). For budget-friendly winter plans, the Meaford arena offers free public skating during the winter season, along with shinny and family skate times. And waterfront walks aren’t solely meant for the summer season!

Meaford’s harbour area and Georgian Bay shoreline stay open year-round, making them perfect for cold-weather walks, quiet bay views and stunning Insta photos (seriously, the snow-covered docks and ice formations at Georgian Bay set against a wide-open sky = chef’s kiss).

For downhill skiing and snowboarding, head to nearby Blue Mountain (about a 25-minute drive), or to the Beaver Valley Nordic Ski Club (about a 27-minute drive) for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

After exploring Meaford, check out this picture-perfect Bavarian heritage village: it’s home to Ontario’s oldest brewery!