This picture-perfect Bavarian heritage village is home to Ontario’s oldest brewery

One of the most magical holiday activities is strolling through a tiny, snow-kissed village that looks like it’s been lifted straight from the pages of a storybook! Neustadt sits in the rolling countryside of Grey County and was once named “One of the Prettiest Towns in Ontario” for good reason: it’s filled with stone buildings that line the main streets and house artisan studios, antique shops and a popular craft brewery.

The town is so charming, you’ll feel as though you’ve wandered into a little heritage village in Germany.

The village’s European vibes come from its German roots, dating back to 1856, when German settler David Winkler founded the community. He purchased 400 acres from the government and laid out the townsite, quickly attracting other German-speaking settlers. Today, it’s the perfect tourist destination and a charming little spot to slow down and take in the festive season! Head over during the colder months and you’ll be surrounded by small-town twinkling lights and amazing restaurants, with plenty of chances to sip hot cocoa at a local Christmas market.

Neustadt is about a 2-hour drive from Toronto (or if you’re car-free, TOK Coachlines runs a bus several times a week from Toronto Pearson International Airport).

Once you arrive, the downtown core is small enough to explore entirely on foot! Stroll along Mill St and Jacob St to explore Neustadt’s historic stone buildings — they’re filled with antique shops, studios and restaurants. Atelier 522 is a European-inspired boutique that doubles as a gift shop and artisan market. It’s stocked with carefully curated home goods and decor you won’t find in a mall, so you’ll find the most charming Christmas gifts, garlands and wreaths.

Richard Mund Pottery (where the “hours posted are by chance or appointment”) is filled with handmade, functional pottery that local ceramic artist Richard Mund has been producing for more than 20 years! On Mill St, Riversong Gallery showcases local work inside a heritage building, while photographer Telfer Wegg’s nearby studio is all about outdoor and travel photography.

Next, grab a bite to eat. Pop into Granny’s General Store on Mill St for old-school village-shop vibes! It’s the quintessential classic general store, filled with a vast selection of groceries, treats, baked goods, and gift items, all surrounded by a green-striped awning and a big bay window full of flowers and produce.

For a proper sit-down meal, Noah’s Inn Fish & Chips (also on Mill) is the village’s go-to spot. The family restaurant specializes in classic fish and chips, but you’ll find all types of comfort foods, including seafood, wings, burgers and even souvlaki.

The star attraction of your trip will almost certainly be the Neustadt Springs Brewery. The brewery’s stone building dates back to 1857, making it the oldest operating original brewery structure in Ontario! It was built over a natural spring and is one of the finest sources of brewing water in Canada. Drop in to sample their ales and lagers in the taproom, or book a weekend tour to go underground and see the historic caverns that set this place apart.

If you’re visiting with kids, or you’re just a nature buff, head to Neustadt Lions Park, at the edge of the village. The park has this charming bridge leading straight onto the Trail of Dreams, an easy walking path “designed to spark imagination for families”. The park itself has a playground, picnic tables and an open lawn that’s perfect for tossing a ball or lounging with a book during the warmer months, but looks just as charming covered in snowflakes in the winter.

Make it a weekend trip, as there are a bunch of cute inns and B&Bs in the area! Riversong Suites is a boutique guesthouse that occupies the upper floor of a former 1881 grocery store on Mill St. Riversong Suites not only serves fish & chips, it also operates as a country inn, with the most charming ensuite rooms.

Before you leave, check out the town’s holiday events, which can include everything from festive parades to a visit from Santa.

And if you’re looking for more small-town charm, check out this gorgeous little artsy escape just north of Toronto — it’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a Group of Seven painting!