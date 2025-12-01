This gorgeous little artsy escape north of Toronto is like stepping into a Group of Seven painting

If your perfect vacation is all about trees blazing with colour, quiet rivers and rocky outcrops, then Kleinburg Village makes for an ideal artsy little escape. This heritage village is tucked between two branches of the Humber River in Vaughan, and boasts a winding main street, boutiques and cafés, with the legendary McMichael Canadian Art Collection sitting in the woods just up the hill.

It’s only about a 45-minute drive from downtown Toronto, in the city of Vaughan, so it makes for a dreamy day trip or weekend getaway within the GTA. If you don’t have a car, you can reach Kleinburg via TTC and York Region Transit, but it’ll take you around two hours each way.

The main reason to add Kleinburg to your travel list is the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. It’s located on a 100-acre wooded property just above the village, and it’s devoted entirely to Canadian and Indigenous art.

Roam through a permanent collection of 7,500+ paintings, including pieces by generations of First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and contemporary artists, as well as masterworks by Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven. These iconic landscapes have helped shape how many people imagine Canada, through some of the country’s most charming artwork (think canvases of rugged wilderness, expansive skies and vibrant seasons).

Afterward, explore the core of the village: it’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a real-life Group of Seven painting! From the McMichael, it’s just a short walk down Islington Ave into the heart of historic Kleinburg Village. Here, heritage buildings, boutiques, galleries and European-style cafés dot the street — a scene that’s especially charming when the trees are in full fall colour or dusted with snow.

There are tons of cute cafés and restaurants to choose from to cap an outdoorsy, artsy day. Stroll into Kleinburg Kafé for an espresso and a house-made dessert built around locally sourced ingredients. For a late-night dinner, Belsito Trattoria is just steps from the McMichael and serves authentic Italian fare with a contemporary touch (try the Linguine Frutti di Mare “al cartoccio,” wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven).

The village is also filled with indie shops and specialty spots. White Cherry Boutique is an upscale fashion shop carrying polished, modern pieces, while SugarPlum Children’s Boutique provides the latest curated styles for baby and kids (perfect for Christmas shopping).

Don’t forget the old-school specialty shops like Immanuel Florist for holiday-ready Winter Urn Planters, and Old Firehall Confectionery for flowers, sweets and nostalgia-friendly treats!

One of Kleinburg’s best features is how quickly you can shift from Main Street to the forest. The McMichael’s property includes walking paths that wind through an enchanted forest with past outdoor sculptures. From here, you can link into the wider Humber River trail network that wraps around the village. Again, this is especially pretty during the fall and winter season, when the hillsides go full orange-and-gold, or are covered in tiny snowflakes.

The Kortright Centre for Conservation is just a short drive from Kleinburg, and features the most stunning year-round trails. The magical Christmas forest runs until Dec 23, 2025, and it’s a literal winter wonderland filled with lights, crafts, activities, wagon rides and treats. You can even enjoy a private visit with Santa in his cabin!

After a day of sightseeing, dining and shopping, have a bit of ‘me’ time. The Essence offers facials, laser treatments, and other lymphatic drainage services with a focus on high-end, tech-forward skincare. Or just go for a simple mani-pedi at Eva Nails & Spa.

If you do decide to make a weekend out of the trip, there are many homey inns and modern hotels to stay at!

