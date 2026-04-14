The best places to see cherry blossoms in peak bloom around Toronto in 2026

Spring in Toronto is when cherry blossoms take over the city, and the best part? You don’t always have to deal with crowds to enjoy them. From quiet residential streets to tucked-away trails and city parks, these delicate pink and white blooms appear in unexpected corners, offering little pockets of calm and beauty.

Whether you’re planning a leisurely walk, a picnic with friends or a casual photoshoot, Toronto and its surrounding neighbourhoods have something for every kind of spring outing. Time your visit accordingly: Sakura Steve is predicting peak bloom to begin at the end of April and continue into the first week of May in Toronto.

Here’s a guide to some of the best cherry blossom spots to visit this spring, plus what makes each location special and how to get there.

Cherry blossom spots in Toronto

High Park

High Park is Toronto’s ultimate cherry blossom destination, known for its hundreds of trees gifted by Tokyo in 1959 and later additions from the Sakura Project. Stroll along the winding trails near Grenadier Pond to enjoy the pastel pink and white blooms, which create a magical canopy over the paths. The park is lively during peak bloom, perfect for photography and a scenic walk, though it can get crowded.

Address: 1873 Bloor St. W.

Exhibition Place

A peaceful alternative to the busy High Park, Exhibition place has cherry blossom tress scattered around open spaces and waterfront paths. Key spots include Princess Margaret Fountain and Bandshell Park, as well as a collection of trees along Yukon Place in front of Liberty Grand. The area offers plenty of space to wander and to enjoy lake views and springtime blooms without the hustle of downtown crowds.

Address: 1873 Bloor St. W.

Cedarvale Park

Cedarvale Park is a quiet, leafy escape in York with cherry trees lining the main trail. It’s perfect for a relaxing walk, cycling or spending time in the off-leash dog park. The mix of blossoms and natural greenery makes it calm, picturesque setting for a spring day.

Address: 443 Arlington Ave.

Trinity Bellwoods Park

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Located in the west end, Trinity Bellwoods is already one of the city’s most popular parks — and that takes on a whole new level when the 70 cherry blossom trees located in the south end bloom. Bring a picnic blanket or a book and enjoy this urban green space filled with flowering trees and friendly dogs.

Address: 790 Queen St. W.

John P. Robarts Research Library Area

This downtown spot features about 70 cherry trees along pedestrian paths near Huron and Harbord streets. It’s ideal for a short stroll or quick photo session in the heart of the city, combining urban architecture with seasonal colour. Plus, it’s a quieter area of the city, so you’ll likely find a great photo op spot without too much crowding.

Address: 130 St. George St.

Toronto Centre Island

Accessible by a short ferry ride (at $9.57 per person), Centre Island has 30 cherry trees near the William Meazy Maze. The island’s waterfront views and family-friendly facilities make it a great day trip to enjoy the blossoms away from city streets.

Address: 9 Queens Quay W.

Woodbine Park

There’s a grove of 20 new cherry blossom trees located here, thanks to a recent gift from Japan. Woodbine Park offers trails and open lawns to enjoy the petals. It’s an inviting space for morning walks or a leisurely afternoon outdoors during peak bloom.

Address: 1695 Queen St. E.

Birkdale Ravine, Scarbrough

A hidden gem in Scarborough, Birkdale Ravine is home to 45 cherry trees gifted from Toronto’s sister city of Sagamihara, Japan. Located up a hill on the south side of the ravine, if you’re arriving by car, make sure to park at the Lyon Heights Road entrance.

Address: 71 Lyon Heights Rd., Admission: Free

University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

About 50 cherry trees bloom near the Humanities Wing in Sakura Grove. Visitors can enjoy a quiet campus walk, taking in the trees and surrounding greenery for a tranquil spring experience.

Address: 1265 Military Trail, Admission: Campus parking fees may apply

Centennial Park, Etobicoke

Home to 463 cherry trees, Centennial Park is Ontario’s second-largest collection. Northeast of the conservatory, the walking path winds through blooms, offering a colourful and serene trail. It’s great for picnics and photos in a spacious setting.

Address: 256 Centennial Park Rd.

Broadacres Park, Etobicoke

A peaceful, smaller park with about 100 cherry trees near Elderfield Crescent, Broadacres Park is quiet even during bloom season, making it ideal for undisturbed walks among the blossoms.

Address: 35 Crendon Dr.

Kariys Park, Mississauga

Kariys Park is a stunning Japanese-style garden with over 300 cherry trees, koi ponds and ornamental features. This serene space is perfect for photography, meditation or simply soaking in a quiet beautiful environment.

Address: 3620 Kariya Dr.

For the best places to see cherry blossoms in peak bloom across Ontario, click here.