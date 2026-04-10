Terrifying CN Tower EdgeWalk experience is reopening to the public this weekend

Mark your calendars, thrill-seekers! The CN Tower‘s EdgeWalk reopens on April 11, and yes, it’s exactly as wild as it sounds. Perched 356 metres (1,168 feet) above Toronto, this hands-free walk on a 1.5-metre (or 5-foot) ledge around the tower’s main pod offers some of the best views in the city.

The EdgeWalk first opened on Aug. 1, 2011, after being announced earlier that year to celebrate the CN Tower’s 35th anniversary. Participants wear a harness attached to an overhead trolley system, letting them lean backward over the city while staying completely secure. The full experience lasts around 90 minutes, with roughly 30 minues spent on the ledge itself. Guinness World Records immediately recognized it as the highest full-circle, hands-free walk on a building — a record the experience still holds to this day.

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Tickets start at $199 per person and walkers must be 13 or older (ages 13-17 require a parent or guardian for consent) and wight between 75-310 pounds (34-140 kg). It’s designed for people in decent physical health who walk independently but the EdgeWalk is also wheelchair-accessible! A specially designed one-piece wheelchair attaches to the overhead trolley system, allowing visitors with disabilities to take part.

Over the years, the EdgeWalk has attracted some high-profile visitors. Canadian comedian Rick Mercer and singer Jann Arden helped bring it into the spotlight early on, while Drake famously included it in his 2021 “What’s Next” music video, a nod to his iconic Views album cover. And fans of Never Have I Ever might recognize star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who braved the EdgeWalk in 2022!

Whether you’re trying to conquer a fear, snap epic photos, or just feel the wind in your hair with the city sprawling below, EdgeWalk delivers. It’s kind of experience that makes you feel alive, gives your friends a reason to be jealous and leaves you with stories you’ll be retelling for years.