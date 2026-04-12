When and where to catch ‘Torontohenge,’ the city’s most iconic sunrise happening this week

Get your cameras ready, Toronto: this week, a rare sunrise with a very fun nickname is happening in the city. Torontohenge, an extremely photogenic sun alignment, is going to take place on Sunday, April 19. Referring to the moment when the setting or rising sun lines up with the city’s east-west downtown grid, if you’re in the right place, you’ll catch it sending a straight beam of light down between buildings!

The name is a nod to Manhattanhenge, a similar phenomenon popularized by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, but Toronto’s version is just as (or even more) stunning.

This rare sun moment only occurs four times a year; we’ve already had one in 2026, back in February. But that one was a sunset, while this month’s Torontohenge will be during sunrise — and it will arguably feel even more special, since it’ll be happening when the weather is actually warm enough to enjoy being outside for it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Wang (@kurt.wang)

According to TimeandDate, here are the key remaining “Torontohenge” dates and times to look out for in 2026:

Apr 19, 2026 (sunrise): around 6:28 a.m.

Aug 23, 2026 (sunrise): around 6:31 a.m.

Oct 25, 2026 (sunset): around 6:18 p.m.

The best part is, you don’t need a telescope to see it, and there’s no need to head to a remote part of the city. Just look for a long, straight, east-west street with tall buildings on both sides and a relatively open view toward the horizon.

Some of the best viewing spots downtown include King Street West (especially near Roy Thomson Hall), Wellington Street West, Adelaide Street West and Richmond Street West. As per the Weather Network, the perfect alignment lasts for about two to three minutes, and you’ll want to arrive at least 30 minutes before sunrise or sunset so you can watch the sun slide into place (and so you’re not sprinting to a spot while everyone else is already set up!).

If you happen to miss April’s exact peak time, the sun will be in similar, highly photogenic positions for up to a week after the peak. So, if the sky cooperates, you can capture an Instagram-ready moment right down the middle of the street grid. And if you miss this one, just put the next two Torontohenge dates in August and October for 2026 in your calendar!