The top 5 towns for a New Year’s Eve getaway near Toronto

As the year comes to a close, it’s the ideal time to reflect on life and celebrate the arrival of 2026 with family and friends. Of course, there will be tons of New Year’s Eve events taking placing throughout Toronto, but this magical holiday will give you the perfect opportunity to get away for a few days and enjoy fireworks, good food, and entertainment! Here are some of our top New Year’s Eve getaway destinations near Toronto.

Niagara Falls (about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto) will likely be one of the top destinations for Torontonians to slip away for a New Year’s Eve getaway, and it’s the perfect place for friends, couples, and families alike! Start with an early brunch at the award-winning Queenston Heights Restaurant while overlooking the panoramic views of the Niagara River (while the falls technically won’t entirely freeze over in the winter, you’ll spot layers of icy formations that create a picturesque scene). Dine on locally sourced classic brunch favs, everything from fresh Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, soups, salads, a dessert buffet, and more.

Later in the evening, experience the Winter Festival of Lights, with spectacular displays featuring 3 million lights along the Niagara Parkway, from Queen Victoria Park through Dufferin Islands and across the Falls! This year’s lights festival includes over 50 nights of illumination and massive displays.

Make reservations at Table Rock House Restaurant and enjoy a four-course dining experience with a front-row seat to the illuminated Canadian Horseshoe Falls! This mouth-watering, prix fixe dinner will set the tone for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve in Niagara Falls.

End the night at Queen Victoria Park as you witness the impressive fireworks display at the Falls! Watch as the colours of the illuminated falls are joined by thousands of dazzling points of light in the sky (there will be two shows on New Year’s Eve — the first at 8 p.m. and the second at midnight to ring in 2026). Niagara Falls has a ton of places to crash at, including boutiques, campgrounds, hotels, and motels. If you want to feel pampered, be in a central location, and have a spectacular view, then the Fallsview Resort is a perfect choice. If you’re looking for solitude and more quality time with loved ones, then a private Niagara cottage (like one in Yogi Bears’ JellyStone Camp Resorts) is a good option!

Barrie is an enchanting place to celebrate the New Year if you’re looking for family-friendly activities. Head downtown to City Hall (about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto) and enjoy an amazing line-up of performances by rock icon Kim Mitchell, beatbox champion Scott Jackson, country-rock group Barstool Confession and more! There will also be tons of food vendors, a bonfire warming zone to warm up by, family activities, and roaming buskers (including Kalen Davidson, also known as Pyromeo — an interactive circus stunt performance). End the evening with a fireworks show, nice and early for families at 9 p.m. Barrie also has a good selection of super affordable hotels, cozy bed-and-breakfasts, beautiful campgrounds, and Airbnbs.

Muskoka is about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, but well worth it. The town offers a ton of overnight getaway packages for couples, families, and friends at their resorts and lodges! If you want to ring in the New Year in style, then enjoy a three-night New Year’s Eve celebration at Bayview Wildwood Resort, filled with live entertainment, delicious dining and a New Year’s Eve party complete with a champagne toast! During the days, explore winter activities like ice skating, snowshoeing, or relaxing by the fire with a hot drink. Or stay for a few nights at the Sherwood Inn. On New Year’s Eve, ring in the new year with a delicious dinner menu while listening to live entertainment. Spend your days exploring the Inn’s onsite trails via a fat bike, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing! Or visit the charming Hidden Valley Resort for skiing and snowshoeing. Enjoy the last day of the year with an elegant buffet dinner, followed by dancing, a stunning fireworks display, and a sparkling wine toast at midnight.

You can also tailor your getaway packages — opt for exclusive accommodations packages, or a gourmet dining package (complete with a three-course gourmet dinner) and a champagne toast at midnight at the Rawley Resort.

Stratford, Ont., just under a two-hour from Toronto, is super popular during the spring, summer, and fall months due to its staged Shakespearean plays and beautiful landscapes, but the charming town is also perfect for a winter getaway! Spend a few days at the end of the year admiring the majestic scenery. Go winter hiking or cross-country skiing along the Avon River area — start at North Shore Park and wander throughout the Stratford Festival grounds. Check out the award-winning Lights On Stratford annual winter festival, where the town’s heritage downtown and park system will be transformed with luminous art and interactive light installations! Ring in the New Year with a four-course Italian pre-fixe and a party at The Starlight (64 Wellington St.). Or say goodbye to 2025 by dancing throughout the night at a 1920s-style Gatsby Get Down at Grayson Mills (114 Erie St.). There are tons of cute inns you can stay at while in town, like the Caledonia House (20 Caledonia St) — this stately 1872 mansion is in a park-like setting and is only a 10-minute walk from downtown!

Celebrate the New Year by the slopes at Blue Mountain Ski Resort! The resort (just under a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto) offers tons of accommodation options (the longer you stay, the better the discount). It’s also the largest public ski area in Ontario, making it the perfect place to spend a few days skiing and snowboarding! On New Year’s Eve night, head to Rusty’s at Blue (in the heart of the Blue Mountain Village) to ring in the year with the best in pop, hip-hop, house, and classic party anthems! Or enter 2026 in style at Blue Mountain’s “most exclusive” party at Twist Kitchen + Cocktail.