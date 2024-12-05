The top 6 ski resorts near Toronto and when they will open

With the cold weather setting in and a huge dump of powdery goodness north of the city, ski season is just around the corner! You don’t have to travel across the country to experience great skiing, Ontario boasts some extensive terrain just outside the city. Sure, there might be a liberal use of the term “mountain” but what they lack in steeps they make up for in varied terrain and fun times. Here are six of the top ski resorts to visit near Toronto this season:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mountain Resort (@bluemtnresort)

The resort’s ski season officially kicks off this Sat., Dec. 7. at 8:30 am, with skiing opening from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (weather and conditions permitting). The resort is just under a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, making it the perfect place to spend a few days skiing and snowboarding. This is the largest public ski area in Ontario, boasting 365 skiable acres, a 720-foot vertical drop, and 42 ski and snowboard trails (with 30 runs lit up for night skiing — perfect for date night or for those who like skiing under the stars).

Visitors can experience everything from easy trails to long cruisers, gladed runs, and challenging steep runs, so the resort is welcoming to both beginners and experts. What sets Blue apart is its advanced lift system, with 11 lifts (5 high-speed six-person chairs, 1 quad, 1 triple, and 4 surface lifts), and an uphill capacity of 26,750 per hour. This weekend only (Dec. 7/8), there’ll be an exclusive walk-up-only $39 lift ticket available to get in those first turns. (The Blue Mountains, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horseshoe Valley Resort (@horseshoeresort)

Horseshoe is a family-friendly resort skiing area that is a solid option with varied terrain and a more chill vibe and less busy than Blue. As it’s located just over an hour north of Toronto, it’s the perfect spot to hit the slopes for a few days, go snowshoeing, snow-tubing, ice skating, fat biking, cross-country skiing (traverse over 30km of trails of various difficulties), and exploring the beauty of the Copeland Forest. There’s plenty of fresh snow in the forecast, but as with most ski resorts, the resort’s snow-making abilities are super efficient, supplementing natural snow.

This season, expect better lighting enhancements (the resort has added 18 new light poles and 36 lights to brighten up night skiing on the Steeplechase, Bullpen, and Horse Fly Hop slopes) and an expanded terrain for beginner skiers (the Ponyback beginner hill now offers 80,000 sq ft of space for new skiers to learn how to ski). Opening day for ski season: Fri. Dec. 6, 2024. (1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd W, Barrie, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount St. Louis Moonstone (@mtstlouismoonstone)

Just over a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto — this resort features 36 slopes spread out across 170 skiable acres of expansive terrain, providing a good mix of trails for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities (with about half the slopes considered intermediate). The resort boasts the largest beginners’ area in the region, so newbies are more than welcome. For advanced skiers, challenging trails like the Adventure Run and Turkey Chute are filled with jumps, boxes, and rails, so be prepared to test your skills. This resort is often cited as having great value.

Opening day for ski season: Fri. Dec. 6, 2024. (R.R.4, 24 Mt St Louis Rd W, Coldwater, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen Eden Ski and Snowboard (@glen_eden)

This charming skiing/snowboarding area is just outside Toronto in Milton, so is very easy to get to especially if you live in the west end of the city. Glen Eden boasts a modest vertical drop of 240 feet, six lifts, and 16 trails over 45 acres of skiable terrain. Nearly half the trails are considered advanced, with the remaining slopes more suitable for novice and intermediate skiers.

For more challenging slopes, check out the Falcon or Scimitar. Beginners can opt for the Grasshopper (in the west beginner area) or hills such as the Little Dipper (in the learning area). Opening day for ski season: TBA. There’s no word on the resort’s opening date as of publication but snowmaking is currently underway. In 2023, the ski season began on Jan. 8, 2023, due to unusually warm weather, which affected the resort’s snowmaking capabilities. (5234 Kelso Rd, Milton, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hockley Valley Resort (@hockleyvalleyresort)

The resort, about a 1-hour drive north of Toronto, features a 375-foot drop plus 15 ski runs spanning 30 acres for skiers and snowboarders of all levels. Try a beginner-friendly slope like the Teddy Bear, Little Bear, or Easy Rider, as they offer gentler gradients and are easier for newbies.

For advanced skiers — the resort has five runs rated as black diamond or double black diamond, with the most challenging run being Nosedive. Opening day for ski season: TBA. There’s no word on the resort’s opening date as of publication, although the resort does offer a ‘ski & stay’ package that begins Dec. 20, so it’ll likely be open before then. (793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono, ON).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dagmar Ski Resort (@skidagmar)

This resort was voted one of the top winter destinations in the GTA and is considered one of the best family destinations for skiers of all ages and skill levels (although it’s definitely known for being beginner-friendly)! It’s only an hour from Toronto and it features the largest terrain park in the Durham region. The resort boasts 20 runs, with the majority classified as ‘easy’, although they have a few challenging hills, like “The Glades” and “The Dagger”.

Visitors can expect four chairlifts (two quads and two triples) and two “magic carpets”. The resort’s Family Learning Center has Learn to Ski lessons and specialized instructors for children and adults. The resort’s snow-making system will ensure that the alpine runs have plenty of snow and great conditions this season! Projected opening day for ski season: Sat., Dec. 14, 2024. (1220 Lake Ridge Rd, Uxbridge, ON).