Toronto is throwing a massive waterfront New Year’s Eve party to ring in 2026

If you’re still finalizing New Year’s Eve plans, Toronto is welcoming 2026 with a citywide celebration that puts music, movement and skyline-lighting fireworks front and centre! It all takes place along the waterfront and is completely free.

On Dec 31, Torontonians can expect a vibrant outdoor celebration featuring live Canadian singers, dance sessions, roaming performers and a 10-minute fireworks show launched from the inner harbour at midnight. The display will be synchronized to music and visible across much of the central waterfront, marking one of the country’s biggest countdown moments of the year (seriously, it’ll put the Canada Day fireworks to shame).

The show can be viewed from several designated waterfront locations, including the Toronto Music Garden (476 Queens Quay W), Sherbourne Common (61 Dockside Dr), Sugar Beach Park (11 Dockside Dr), HTO Park (339 Queens Quay W), HTO Park West (375 Queens Quay W), Harbour Square Park (25 Queens Quay W) and Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W). Viewing areas can be accessed via York St, Jarvis St, Spadina Ave or Bay St.

Head over at around 10 pm, as that’s when the live music and dancing start! The main stage at Harbourfront Centre will be the focus of the celebration, hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow and a few special guests. This year’s headliner is Lu Kala, whose fiery-voiced sound will lead the countdown to midnight. After the fireworks, KIMIWVN will keep the party going with a DJ-led dance celebration until 1 am.

Beyond the main stage, visitors can explore performances and activities spread across the entire waterfront.

At Sherbourne Common, the Dance Together Festival will host participatory dance sessions, inviting everyone to move together into the new year. If you bring your kids, check out the films projected onto the east side of the Canada Malting Silos (they’re viewable from the Toronto Music Garden throughout the evening).

Over at Harbourfront Centre, Winterfest will add even more atmosphere with a DJ Skate Night featuring DJ Smartiez, immersive light installations, a giant Winter Maze, curated food offerings in Community Square and live performances across the campus.

If you’re wondering how to get there: several road closures will be in effect, including sections of Queens Quay W, Bay St and York St from 6 pm to 1 am, so your best bet is to leave the car at home and take public transit (the TTC, GO Transit, and UP Express service will be free from 7 pm on Wed, Dec 31, until 8 am on Thurs, Jan 1, 2026). Subway service will run until 3 am, with Blue Night Network buses and streetcars starting at that time. GO trains, buses and UP Express will also run fare-free overnight. Keep in mind that you’ll still have to tap your card at fare kiosks, but no charges will apply during the free period.

And if you prefer to avoid the crowds and ring in the New Year in pajamas at home, the City will stream the event live on its CultureTO YouTube channel, featuring performances and a real-time countdown to midnight!

For more details, including full viewing locations, safety information and transit updates, visit the City’s website or follow them on Instagram.