Toronto’s top 15 spots to crush your 2025 New Year’s resolutions

It’s time to double-down on those New Year’s resolutions. January offers the perfect opportunity to break bad habits and focus on self-improvement and stress reduction. Research shows that nearly half of all people ditch their resolutions by the end of January, but experts believe that the key to sticking with your resolutions is to be specific about the changes you want in life. Instead of making vague goals like “being healthier” or “travelling more”, identify precise ways to make them happen — be specific about what gym to join or make definite plans to visit a city you’ve never been to before.

To help kickstart your New Year in the right direction, here are some practical health and wellness resolution ideas for 2025 that will help you look and feel your best all year long.

Get healthy…

Join a boutique fitness studio or specialized class

Instead of a broad resolution like “going to the gym”, opt for a more specialized fitness facility or class like reformer Pilates, a spin class, or a recreational dance fitness studio — you’ll mix up your routine and feel more motivated to go. For a more niche experience, try exercising with adorable animals (like puppies, goats, and even donkeys) at one of these fitness classes near Toronto. During colder months, check out an indoor sports facility to get active without worrying about the weather. As the warmer weather approaches, switch up your fitness routine by checking out a different outdoor gym each week (Toronto has more than 50).

Eat healthy: meal-kit delivery services and dining out

Most people want to eat healthier but have no idea where to start or, perhaps, are too tired to cook when they get home. Meal kit delivery services are becoming more affordable and offer more balanced recipes, healthier ingredients, and plans for special “New Year’s” diets like Paleo, vegan, Mediterranean, and Keto regimens. Good options in Toronto include HelloFresh, Chefs Plate, and Factor Meals. And don’t sabotage your diet when you eat out! Opt for a restaurant that focuses on gut health — good options are dishes with fermented and pickled ingredients like kombucha and kimchi.

Join a fitness challenge

Don’t just tell yourself that you’ll run each day, sign up for a local marathon, a fitness challenge, or even a virtual fitness challenge to keep yourself motivated.

Destress…

Pray/meditate daily

Start each day with a few minutes of prayer or meditation (apps like Hallo offer guided meditation sessions). You’ll feel more at peace and your day will start less stressful.

Digital detox weekends

If screens and devices are taking over your life, perform a mini digital detox. Avoid using all forms of social media and digital devices for a short period (start with a few hours every weekend and then grow from there). Instead, pick up a book that you’ve been putting on the back burner or go for a walk. Research shows that a digital detox can lead to less stress, improved focus, better sleep, and even enhanced relationships.

Goat and alpaca yoga experiences

Engaging in yoga surrounded by goats or alpacas can reduce stress and improve mental and physical health. Goats and alpacas tend to be super friendly and naturally curious animals, so they’re the perfect workout buddies (plus they’re so cute!) Check out these animal yoga experiences in and near Toronto.

Join a wellness retreat

Set aside a weekend to rejuvenate yourself at a mini wellness retreat at one of these spas in and around Toronto. Your worries will float away as you receive a calming deep tissue massage or a super hydrating body wrap.

More Romance…

Plan monthly date nights

If you’re married or in a long-term relationship, experts recommend that you continue “dating” your partner. In 2025, set aside a weekly date night to explore new restaurants, go skating on an outdoor rink, see a play, or re-explore a trendy area of the city.

Take a dance class

Dance classes are a good way to meet someone if you’re single and looking for love. They’re also perfect for couples looking for fun and sensual ways to get closer.

Learn a new skill or hobby…

Join/lead a creative workshop

The Toronto District School Board offers tons of adult general interest courses for affordable prices as part of its Learn4Life program. Join (or even lead) anything from pottery classes and painting to Pilates and full-body boot camps!

Learn a new language

If you set aside one hour each day to learn a new language, experts suggest you’ll have basic conversational fluency in 2-3 months. In addition to in-person classes, there are many free online language classes, apps like Babbel and Duolingo, and even language-learning options in the Metaverse.

Pick up an instrument

Even with little to no musical background, you can still learn how to play an instrument as an adult. Lessons are always the best bet, but if you’re looking to take baby steps, set aside 30 minutes each day and use an app to help guide you, like Ultimate Guitar (the app offers lessons in addition to chord sheets), Yousician (offers a fun way to learn the guitar, piano, bass, ukulele, and even singing), or PianoVision (an augmented VR app that helps people learn how to play the piano via hand tracking technology).

Travel more…

Explore Toronto’s local hidden gems

Each weekend, create a checklist and visit some hidden gems around the city, like Graffiti Alley, niche galleries, family-friendly attractions, and indoor garden oases.

Plan a ‘staycation’ in a neighbouring town

Set aside an upcoming weekend to explore a charming nearby town, like Prince Edward County. It’s just under a 3-hour drive from Toronto and is filled with cool vintage shops, vineyard experiences, craft breweries, Nordic spas, and a flourishing food scene. If you head out in the summer, the town has gorgeous white sandy beaches that you can relax at. Other perfect getaway spots include the outskirts of Port Dover, Grand Bend, and the Kawartha Lakes region (perfect if you’re into small-town theatre festivals), as well as Muskoka, Niagara, and Orangeville for road trip-worthy restaurants.

Travel across the country

You don’t have to hop in your car to go on a road trip, VIA Rail’s “The Canadian” train travels between Toronto and Vancouver, with pit stops in Sudbury Junction, Sioux Lookout, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kamloops, and Jasper. The train glides through 4,466 kilometres of sprawling prairie fields, rugged lake country, small towns, and along the snowy peaks of the majestic Rockies! It’s four days/four nights, making it the longest train ride in North America. The best part is — VIA offers tickets that fit a variety of budgets.