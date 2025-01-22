Six great things to do on Queen Street West right now

Queen Street West transforms into a mystical wonderland during the holidays, but the magic doesn’t end once January hits! Here are the best places — both indoors and outdoors — that you can explore throughout the winter season in and around Toronto’s Queen West area.

Graffiti Alley

Graffiti Alley stretches from about Spadina to Portland St, just south of Queen St W, making it a giant canvas for local artists to express themselves! Tourists love wandering through this area during the warmer months, but the alleys off Queen Street West are also perfect to stroll through in the winter — there are fewer people, and the street murals appear much more rugged and authentic after a light snowfall.

Begin your journey by checking out the street art along the three-block, half-mile alleyway of Rush Lane. Make a pit stop at Jimmy’s Coffee (735 Queen St W) for some roasted espresso and to admire the sprawling Jimi Hendrix/Jimmy Page mural.

Gallery 1313

If you prefer to view your art indoors, this non-profit, artist-run centre (1313 Queen St. West) is an artist’s oasis during the winter season. The contemporary art exhibitions are different from what you’d find in a traditional gallery, so it’s a fun spot to gather with friends. This winter, check out “A Portrait Exhibition” (Jan 22-Feb 2) and explore a variety of uncanny portraits of everyone from newsworthy politicians to locals in the community. From Feb 5-16, The Sex Show exhibition will explore different interpretations of what defines sex, dating, hookups, and maintaining relationships post-pandemic.

Trinity Bellwoods Park

This 36-acre park is the largest in downtown Toronto, extending from the Trinity gates on Queen W and Strachan Ave. The park’s outdoor artificial ice rink (nestled just south of Dundas St W on Gore Vale Ave) is perfect for skating in the winter. After a snowfall, the park is a popular spot for winter tobogganing and cross-country skiing. Die-hards are even known to clear the snow from one of the park’s eight tennis courts to get extra playing time!

Winterlicious Culinary Experiences

You’ll likely have a large appetite after playing in the snow! From Jan 31 to Feb 13, savour delicious, three-course prix fixe meals at three restaurants along Queen Street West as part of Winterlicious 2025 ($34 lunch | $45 dinner). Visit SAKU (478 Queen St W) for Japanese Mexican fusion dishes. Begin your meal with salmon tataki adorned with Pico de Gallo Salsa as an appetizer before dining on octopus–shrimp tacos topped with cilantro, onions, and garlic mayo as your main course! End your meal with a delicious yuzu tofu brulee for dessert.

The Kettle (685 Queen W) offers authentic Indian street-food-style dishes like lamb vindaloo braised in chilli oil or Daal Makhani lentils, cooked for hours and tempered with tasty spices. New to Winterlicious this year is Comma (490 Queen W). Indulge in delicious Korean dishes like steamed sweet pumpkin topped with a creamy vegan sauce and short ribs with kimbap, served with marinated onions and crispy pepper chips.

Drake Underground

The Underground (1150 Queen St W) is an intimate basement venue and a cornerstone of Toronto’s music community. With over 200 emerging and international artists gracing the stage every year, as well as tons of comedy and art shows — it’s the coolest (yet coziest) spot on Queen West for entertainment during the cold months. This winter, check out Victoria-based singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop as he plays songs from his sixth album, Evergold (Jan 25). Or be the judge in a live painting competition (Feb 6), where three artists have one hour to create stunning artwork (audience votes decide the winner).

Vintage Shopping

You’ll definitely want to look your best this winter season, and Queen West is known for its indie boutiques and vintage stores. Visit the Coal Miner’s Daughter (744 Queen St W) for independent Canadian fashion labels committed to sustainable and ethical business practices. The store’s Winter 2025 fashions include everything from wool coats to knee-length Peyton skirts and relaxed-fit, Dr. Denim corduroy pants. Mama Loves You Vintage (541 Queen St W), curated by a mother–daughter team, carries a range of vintage pieces from the early 1900s to the 1990s, like this 1960s/70s burnt orange suede snap-up jacket.

Black Market Vintage (347 Queen St W, 2nd floor), and its sister companies Public Butter Premium Vintage Toronto (1290 Queen St W) and Underground (256 Queen St W), specialize in curated vintage streetwear, jackets, and coats that are perfect to keep warm in during the cold winter months.