The top 10 restaurants to visit for Winterlicious 2025 in Toronto

Toronto’s Winterlicious is back, and it’s basically an all-access pass to the city’s hottest tables — minus the usual waitlists and sky-high price tags. What started in 2003 as a post-SARS boost for the restaurant scene has morphed into a two-week frenzy of prix-fixe feasting. With over 220 restaurants serving up multi-course menus, it’s set to take place January 31 to February 13. From Mexican to Italian, Egyptian to Armenian, get ready to savour diverse flavours at unbeatable prices. Lunch starts at just $20, while dinner begins at $25. Reservations open January 16.

Here are some of the most exciting restaurants to visit for Winterlicious 2025 in Toronto.

Aamara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamara (@aamaratoronto)

One of Streets of Toronto’s best new restaurants, upscale Indian restaurant Aamara’s $41, lunch includes kayiru katti mutton kola urunda (lamb mince with chutney) and classic butter chicken. For dinner at $55, options include Kurkure okra chaat (crispy okra with chutney) and Goan sea bass curry. Finish with ghevar affogato.

Ultra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra (@ultratoronto)

Ultra, a glitzy supper club inspired by Alexander McQueen, fuses Pan-Asian dishes with international flavours. For $65, start with cha gio (Vietnamese fried spring rolls) or shishito peppers with yuzu sesame dip. Main options? Try teriyaki cornish hen or beef yaki udong. Finish with burnt basque cheesecake or Paris brest with injeolmi.

Hawker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawker (@hawker.to)

Located in Kensington Market, Hawker offers plant-based, small plates inspired by Asian, Indian and Malaysian flavours. Enjoy natural wines and vegan cocktails alongside unique dishes. For $27 lunch, try lion’s mane wings or mushroom wings, followed by a smoked sandwich or biryani. Finish with vegan ras malai ice cream. For $35 dinner, start with ‘summer’ (papadam, chickpea ferment, eggplant) or ‘earth’ (oyster mushrooms, smoked corn broth). Then, choose ‘starry night’ biryani or ‘bushfire’ eggplant. End with ‘nature cake’ or weekly ice cream.

AP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manulife Centre (@manulifecentre)

Sky-high dining in Yorkville with views of Toronto’s skyline! At AP RestaurantHawker, chef Antonio Park brings Japanese and Pan-Asian flavours to life. For $75 dinner, start with park slaw (carrot, daikon, mango) or beef tataki (nashi pear, wasabi). Then, try confit salmon (green curry, coconut) or short rib mandu dumplings. Finish with matcha opera cake or ube swiss roll.

Miss Likklemore’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Likklemore’s (@misslikklemores)

At this exciting Caribbean-inspired dining house on King West, guests are in for a treat with its $65 dinner menu. Start with oysters, Likkle or veggie patties or cheese biscuits, next try the charbroiled chicken, pasta cassarece or fried snapper and end on a high note with delicious desserts like Miss Paula’s carrot cake, chocolate mousse cake or seasonal sorbet,

Lulu Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulu Bar Toronto (@lulubartoronto)

Calgary’s award-winning Lulu Bar guarantees an escape from the ordinary, offering a welcoming vibe reminiscent of a vacation hideaway right in your own backyard. With its Pacific-inspired menu, Lulu’s dishes are light yet bursting with flavour. Diners can choose from a $35 lunch or a $45 dinner menu with delicious options like crispy duck salad, beef short ribs and drool worthy dessert options, including brown butter mochi.

Lee Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Restaurant (@lee_restaurant)

Celeb chef Susar Lee’s eponymous restaurant is a sight to behold and its Winterlicious menu is a feast for the senses. Choose from appetizers like chicken siu mai dumplings and octopus carpaccio while main dishes like halibut two ways and veggie pad Thai will sure to please every palette. End on a sweet note with desserts like chocolate banana spring roll, warm Normandy-style apple tart or a wild blurry and jackfruit chocolate cake. All of this can be yours for $75.

Trinity Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity Market (@trinitymarketto)

Equal parts snack shop, wine bar, cafe, bottle shop and all around gathering place, Queen West’s Trinity Market is offering a $20 lunch menu with tasty options like a Big Mac empanada, seasonal fresh burrata, and for dessert, warm cinnamon swirl a la Bad Attitude Bakery. Dinner hits all the right notes too! For just $25, choose from a spicy meatball sub or Trinity pizza and for dessert, opt from a selection of fresh baked cookies or ice cream.

Le Lert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Lert Toronto (@lelertto)

At new Thai restaurant Le Lert, the dinner menu is anything but basic. Along with mushroom spring rolls and pan roasted shishito. diners can choose from a delicious array of main options including. pad ga praow, pad Thai and pad kee Mao. And make sure to save room for dessert — banana brownie, coconut sorbet and Thai tea cake are all up for grabs, but remember you can only choose one!

Fonda Lola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fonda Lola Mexican Bistro (@fondalola)

On Queen Street West there are more than enough restaurants that sometimes it’s hard to stand out from the pack. For Fonda Lola, this has never been an issue. Serving traditional and stylish Mexican cuisine, this chic resto is a great place to sip and relax while enjoying some delicious bites. Offering both a lunch ( $34) and dinner ($45) menu, with appetizer options like corn ribs and tortilla soup, mains including hibiscus flower tacos and scrumptious desserts, including chocolate lava cake and everybody’s favourite — churros.

For all the delicious details click here.