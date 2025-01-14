What Toronto chefs predict will be the hottest food trends of 2025

With the ever-evolving influence of media, new restaurant openings and culinary innovation, the flavours and tastes that diners crave are constantly shifting. So, what’s on the horizon for 2025? We spoke to several of Toronto’s top chefs to get their take on what diners will be seeking this year — and how they’ll want to experience it.

Here are the hottest food trends of 2025.

Sustainability and authentic global flavours

“I believe we’ll see a continued emphasis on sustainability in dining,” says Nuit Regular, the executive chef and co-owner of PAI, Kiin, Chaiyo, and Sukhothai. “People are becoming increasingly mindful of where their food comes from and the environmental impact of their choices. This will drive a greater demand for locally sourced ingredients, plant-based dishes and sustainable seafood options.”

“I’ve really seen an increase in chefs bringing forth many dishes from their home country that they grew up eating but are rare and unfamiliar to the North American audience,” says Regular. “I think we are at a point in today’s dining scene where diners are very open and curious to explore other dishes in global cuisines that go beyond what they think of as Thai cuisine, Filipino cuisine, Indonesian cuisine, Mexican cuisine, Indian cuisine, et cetera.”

She adds that she anticipates Toronto diners continuing to be most interested in the storytelling behind a dish and eager to know more about the cultures and histories behind the flavours they are tasting. “This creates an opportunity for restaurants to share their roots and traditions in a meaningful way, making every dining experience more personal and memorable.”

Gut health

Chef Artem Shcherbina, the executive chef of the Broadview Hotel anticipates diners continuing to focus on gut health and preservation by seeking out dishes with fermented and pickled ingredients like kombucha and kimchi, as well as more fulsome plant-based options. “The plant-based movement will continue to thrive, with new innovations in plant-based cheeses, dairy substitutes and meat alternatives such as jackfruit and mycoprotein,” he says. “Plant-forward dining will not just focus on vegan or vegetarian menus but more on increasing the vegetable-to-protein ratio on any plate.”

Given Canada’s focus on environmental policies and the rise of climate consciousness, he also believes that diners are leaning towards sustainable practices. He suggests people will seek out alternative proteins and put an emphasis on zero-waste cooking practices.

“Local, regenerative farming products and heirloom varieties of fruits and vegetables might become popular on menus,” Shcherbina says, noting that sustainability can branch out to specific types of dishes. “With increasing awareness of overfishing, Toronto may see an increase in sustainable seafood options.”

Innovative non-alcoholic drinks

“We’re diving into a trend where the techniques, ingredients and prices [of non-alcoholic drinks] are on par with cocktails,” says Abigail Rubiales the general manager of and/ore Abigail noting how many non-alcoholic products are available on the market. “It’s not as taboo as it used to be.”

Health-focused beverages

“I think people are looking for natural benefits in drinks — whether that’s antioxidants, natural vitamins and fats and the different fruits and spices that regulate their moods and have these health benefits to it, whether that be in an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink,” says Jacqueline Nicosia, creative director of Ardo and Bar Ardo. “People are just moving into healthier lifestyle, and they don’t want the effects of waking up with a hangover the next morning. The new generation seems to be on their health fix.”

Honest high-quality dining

As for the ways they anticipate diners wanting to dine in Toronto, chef Roberto Marotta of Ardo and Bar Ardo suggests people are looking for a more “honest and authentic approach” to dining.

“The cost of living is pretty high, and I find when people go out, they’re looking for good quality at the right price,” he says. “People are more conscious about how they’re spending their money when they dine.”

Solo dining and interactive experiences

Chef Shcherbina adds that alongside the continued demand for more sharable plates, the evolution of technology and AI for ordering and reservation systems and the desire for interactive dining experiences, the age of self-care continues to make solo dining more and more popular.

“Restaurants may provide more intimate solo dining experiences, such as chef’s counters, bars with full-service dining, or smaller, cozier tables for one,” he says.

With predictions around plant-based and healthy food, non-alcoholic drinks and solo dining, chefs seem to agree that above all, Toronto diners will be using 2025 as the year to take care of themselves.