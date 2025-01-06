Here are the best 16 indoor sports facilities in Toronto for winter fitness and fun

If you’re looking for a fun place to escape the cold weather, check out an indoor activity centre. Explore everything from sporting challenges, obstacle courses, or even axe-throwing experiences! Here are some of our favourite winter fitness and fun hideaways for adults in Toronto.

This 3,500 square-foot indoor sports and entertainment facility offers open play and organized team tournaments for dodgeball, whirlyball, basketball, soccer, and ball hockey, with all necessary equipment provided for each sport. For golf enthusiasts — five golf simulators provide immediate feedback on your swing path. If you’re more into gaming, check out the outer-space-themed laser tag arena or play a few games in the private cosmic arcade. (120 North Queen St, Toronto)

This is Toronto’s first (and favourite) lawn games bar. It’s a great place to dance, grab a few cocktails at the 30-foot bar, and play tabletop games (so perfect for date night). Test your skills at the bar’s two bocce ball lanes (the first lane is for walk-ins, and the second is by reservation only) and then head upstairs to The Palms for tabletop shuffleboard. (582 College St, Toronto).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KStadium Golf (@kstadiumgolf)

With a next-generation golf simulator and online gaming features that incorporate stunning golf course graphics — this is the most luxurious indoor golf facility in the GTA! Golfers can enjoy a more realistic experience with the facility’s fairway, rough, and bunker mats, which provide a challenging surface for practicing shots from various angles. Rooms are private and can accommodate up to six people. (3705 Chesswood Drive, located near Downsview Park, North York).

This 30,000-square-foot arena is Toronto’s largest indoor playground for adults (literally, their goal is to bring recess back into the work week)! Test your endurance on their huge two-and-a-half-football-field-long obstacle course, or perhaps jump into the ball pit — you’ll be covered in over 100,000 balls! The facility is also home to the first-ever indoor pedal-powered drift trike raceway, so get your Super Mario Kart on and pedal your way around the separate raceway underneath the obstacle course. Take a breather at the site’s free mini arcade. (75 Westmore Dr, Unit A, Etobicoke).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K1 Speed Canada (@k1speedcanada)

If you’re a racer looking for a challenge, then check out this ultimate carting experience. Every Wednesday, K1 hosts a special competition for the fastest lap of the day! This is a good place to prove your racing prowess and show everyone who’s the fastest driver on the track (for beginners and pros alike). (75 Carl Hall Rd Unit #9, North York).

Play golf, screen sports, and sing karaoke, all under one roof! The virtual golf machines are beginner-friendly. The launch monitor will analyze various measurements during your golf shot, and capture things like the ball speed, spin, launch angle, carry, flight path, and club path. Pros will enjoy the different golf modes, like the 9- or 18-hole courses, single or group play, target practice, or competitions. Both small and large private rooms are up for grabs, and golf lessons are available. (115 York Blvd Unit 10, Richmond Hill).

Toronto’s highest-rated VR arcade is located right downtown, about a 10-minute walk from Yonge and Bloor. The space is filled with tons of virtual adventures — face your fears in a horror-themed virtual haunted house or score as many points as possible by playing virtual basketball, badminton, archery, and paintball challenges! Each session lasts about an hour, and trained staff will assist you in putting on your headset. When booking online, you can even choose a certain event, like a date night, bachelor party, holiday event, group activity, etc. (661 Yonge St., Lower Level, Toronto).

This isn’t any ordinary mini-putt venue — it has a unique glow-in-the-dark golf course that’ll make you feel like you’re mini-golfing on another planet! From the moment you enter the “black-lit” course, you’ll be surrounded by a kaleidoscope of dazzling glow-in-the-dark colours, images, and sounds, as you putt your way to glory. The space also features a glow-in-the-dark arcade filled with everything from classic to innovative, new games. Reservations are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. (410 Progress Ave, Scarborough).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True North Climbing (@truenorthclimbing)

The gym caters to climbers of all experiences and has sections dedicated to bouldering, auto-belay, top rope, and lead climbing. Newbies can start in their climbing-specific training area or opt for one of the centre’s climbing and belaying courses. (75 Carl Hall Road, Unit 14, Toronto).

For a nominal fee, the Centre offers all sorts of drop-in sports activities, like pickleball, badminton, basketball, volleyball, climbing, walking, general fitness programs, and ultimate frisbee (some programs for seniors 60+ are even free). The facility is a legacy of the 2015 Toronto Pan Am/Parapan Am Games and is co-owned by the City of Toronto and U of T. (875 Morningside Ave, Toronto).

Get together with your significant other or a few of your closest friends and complete physical and mental activities at this active gaming facility. You’ll get to push yourself physically as you jump, climb, and problem-solve your way through various challenges! Enter the Hoops court and sink as many baskets as possible off of the colour-shifting backboards before the buzzer sounds. Head to the Grid room where you and your team will have to step on or avoid lava tiles to win the game. The Laser room will have you dipping and dodging as you carefully maneuver your way back and forth to the safe zone! Choose from hundreds of combinations of 1–3-minute games with varying difficulty levels — it’s basically all-you-can-play. (Activate Toronto (Scarborough) – 1980 Eglinton Ave E | Activate Toronto (Stock Yards) – 30 Weston Rd, Unit C209 | Activate Toronto (Eglinton Town Centre) is coming soon at 24 Lebovic Avenue, #2).

This 12,000-square-foot ping pong social club features 12 Olympic-style ping pong tables, with tons of flexible layouts that can accommodate small to large groups, private holiday events, and even parties. It’s the perfect place to kick off the weekend, with tons of delicious munchies and drinks to complement your game. (461 King St W Lower Level).\

This lofty warehouse space is filled with rock-climbing walls of varying difficulty, making it the perfect spot to work up a sweat, meet other climbers, and get competitive. First-timers can reserve a spot in the Top Rope 101 class to gain roped belay skills, while pro climbers can unlock new techniques and take lead belaying courses to refine their expertise. (29 Fraser Ave, Toronto).

Archery is one of the world’s oldest forms of combat sports — and you can get practice right here in Toronto. The skill needed to hit a target takes practice, so the arena is the perfect place to spend the day with a group of friends. When you’re done with archery, head over to the indoor bubble soccer arena where you’ll get to play a game similar to soccer while half-encased in an inflatable torus bubble! (1140 Sheppard Ave W, Suite 4, Toronto).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BATL Axe Throwing (@batlground)

This axe-throwing experience is the perfect reason to get together with friends, meet new people, and enjoy a bit of competition! No experience is needed, and you’ll receive tips from friendly coaches. Just throw the axe at the target (aim for the bullseye) and hang around afterward for some food and drinks (or simply hang out to watch the games on one of their big screens). The arena also offers knife-throwing and archery experiences. (33 Villiers St, Toronto).

This state-of-the-art indoor facility blends sports and entertainment to create the ultimate experience for cricket and baseball players. There are six cricket lanes equipped with professional-grade nets, high-quality turf, and ample lighting, while the baseball lanes provide the ideal space for training, practice, and honing your batting skills! The arena also boasts an indoor soccer facility and a bowling machine lane. Booking a lane online is super easy and the facility can be used by players of all levels, whether you’re training for your next league match or playing for fun. (1160 Birchmount Rd Unit 7, Scarborough).

After checking out these indoor activities, take a risk and try one of these unique outdoor activities in and near Toronto!