Amid a flood of new eateries that open each week, a few manage to rise above the rest.From a one-of-a-kind spot blending Polish and Filipino comfort food to a must-try pop-up on Queen West by an acclaimed chef, here are 11 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto this week.

1. Gosia’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gosia’s (@gosiaskitchen.to)

Gosia’s is a unique spot in Toronto that fuses Polish and Filipino comfort food. Located inside Collective Arts, the restaurant serves up a delicious mix of dishes like crispy pierogi, krokiety and a Filipino twist on classic hot dogs. With bold flavours and fresh ingredients, Gosia’s brings together the best of both cultures. Pair your meal with a cold Collective Arts beer or cocktail for the perfect combination. 777 Dundas St W.

2. Bali Eatery & Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baili Eatery&Lounge (@baili.eatery_and_lounge)

Baili Eatery & Lounge in North York blends Chinese fusion with a modern lounge vibe. The menu is a hit with creative dishes like lobster scrambled eggs in ginger garlic sauce, truffle lobster fried rice and fresh salmon ceviche. Standout items also include assorted skewers and salted egg yolk tiramisu. With prices around $30 per person, Baili offers bold flavours and innovative takes on classic Chinese comfort food. 6114 Yonge St., North York.

4.Vera Vera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA VERA (@heyveravera)

Vera Vera is a Southern European-inspired pop-up bakery on Queen west, serving up handmade phyllo pastries, sandwiches and salads. Highlights include spinach and cheese, potato leek and sage and a salted pistachio and rose honey phyllo. They’ve also partnered with local spots like Bar Raval and Primrose Bagels for special pies. Open until the end of the month, Vera Vera is a must-visit before it closes. The pop-up is the latest project from Andrew Youngson, a renowned chef who’s worked at top Toronto restaurants and BC’s award-winning Hawksworth and Sooke Harbour House. After honing his bar skills in Vancouver, Youngson returned to Toronto and is now bringing his culinary expertise to this unique bakery concept. 1166 Queen St. W.

3. Köz Bingöl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koz Bingol Restaurant (@kozbingolca)

Köz Bingöl, a culinary institution in Turkey and Germany since the 1980s, has now brought its legendary Turkish kebabs and traditional dishes to Toronto. The restaurant offers a menu packed with halal-certified meats, including signature kebabs, doner, and flavourful sides. The meat is specially selected and cooked over a charcoal fire for that authentic, smoky taste. Popular dishes include hearty breakfast options, rich soups, classic pasta, and of course, a variety of kebabs. Highlights include the Adana kebab, lamb doner and chicken shish kebab. 655 Queen St. W.

5. Carnival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnival (@carnival.toronto)

Between nightly celebrations, specials, and immersive plating, a new contemporary Indian restaurant in the Junction is serving up nothing short of a good time. Since opening just a few months ago, Carnival has been getting rave reviews for its showstopping dishes that aren’t just a treat for your tastebuds, but a treat for all the senses.But it’s the eye-catching dishes that truly steal the show. From dry ice and sparklers to aromatherapy at the table, every dish comes with an elaborate and immersive display and presentation. Among the most popular and fun-to-watch dishes are the deconstructed Black Forest Cake and the Carnival Chaat — a spicy, tangy twist on the classic street food, mixed right at your table by the chef. 369 Keele St.

6. HolmPei Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ran Ran (@ranran_707)

New to Bay and Dundas, Asian-owned and operated Holmpei Café is bringing a fresh, local vibe to the downtown scene, with everything from grab-and-go coffee to brunch, dinner, and cocktails. Cozy yet refined, it’s just the spot the neighbourhood needed. Brunch here is all about flavour. The Wild Smoked Salmon Cornbread Waffle Benny is Instagram-ready with poached eggs, salmon roses, and garnishes. The Holmpei Pancake stands out — a Dutch pancake served in a cast iron skillet, filled with prosciutto, figs and burrata. They also serve killer cocktails like espresso martinis and lychee spritz. 122 Dundas St. W.

7. Thong Lor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THONG LOR (ร้านทองหล่อ โตรอนโต้) (@thonglortoronto)

Sister to Si Lom Thai Bistro, Thong Lor is a Thai grill bar serving up bold flavours. Try the signature Hoy Jor — crispy crab nuggets made with jumbo lump crab meat in tofu skin, paired with plum mayo. Another highlight: Thai BBQ and pork toast, a Thai street food fave with marinated pork on toast, perfectly balanced with cucumber relish. Cocktails here bring a good old-time vibe. A Bold Mix combines black Thai tea, whiskey, Cointreau, honey, lemonade, bitters and a touch of gold powder. Baan Puen (Friend’s House) is a fun mix of vodka, triple sec, cranberry and lime, with a side of cotton candy for a sweet twist. 555 Church St.

8. La Chuperia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Chuperia (@lachuperia_tacos)

La Chuperia Tacos is a must-visit for authentic Mexican food in Little Italy. Their signature molcajete dish delivers a delicious taste of Mexico in a bowl. Founded by Carlos and his wife, this spot aims to share their passion for authentic flavours with the neighbourhood. Menu highlights include tacos al pastor, quesabirrias and a seafood molcajete. Wash it all down with a Corona Michelada, Piña Colada, or Agua de Jamaica. Whether you’re in the mood for a cold beer or a refreshing Cantarito, this place has you covered! 635 College St.

9. Amo’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amo’s (@amos.toronto)

At Amo’s, an Italian-inspired gem in The Beaches on Queen Street, diners are treated to a diverse menu featuring breakfast classics, homemade hash-brown latkas and hearty sandwiches. For dinner, indulge in the unique pastas and signature dishes like Ribeye steak, Pistachio Crusted Salmon or the mouthwatering 4-piece Lamb Chops. 2014 Queen St. E.

10. Dirty Birrias

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Birrias (@dirtybirrias)

At Dirty Birrias, the focus is on delivering seriously good tacos without the fuss. This spot has quickly gained a loyal following for its beef, lamb, fish and jackfruit birria options. The menu features items like the beef birria box, which includes two beef birria tacos, a beef consommé and a side, including slaw, corn salad, dirty rice or black beans, or you can opt for three tacos with a consommé. If you’re in the mood for something different, try the fish birria box — two fish tacos, a fish consommé and a side. 1610 Queen St. E.

11. Lobster Boil Seafood House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lobster Boil Seafood House (@lobsterboilseafoodhouse)

Lobster Boil Seafood House offers a delicious selection of buttery seafood boils, Canadian lobster, crab, tasty shrimp, large mussels, warm lobster rolls, fish & chips, calamari, tacos, and more. 180 Steeles Ave. W.