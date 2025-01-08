This Canadian train trip from Toronto was ranked one of the best in the world

A Canadian train trip that departs from Toronto was included on a list of the world’s top rail experiences for 2024. For Condé Nast Traveler’s 37th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, readers voted on their best travel experiences from last year, ranking everything from rail journeys to hotels, airlines, cruises, islands, and even luggage.

Out of the top 20 rail journeys, Via Rail’s bucket-list trip between Toronto and Vancouver, literally dubbed The Canadian, landed in 17th place as one of the best rail journeys in the world. It beat out Switzerland’s luxury sleeper Jungfrau Railway (20th spot), Australia’s cross-continent trip, dubbed The Ghan (19th spot), and awards newcomer the Bernina Express, which slices through 55 tunnels and over 196 bridges between Chur, Switzerland, and Tirano, Italy (18th spot).

The remaining rail trips are as follows: Seven Stars in Kyushu, Japan (16th), Eastern & Oriental Express, A Belmond Train, Southeast Asia (15th), Golden Eagle Danube Express, Europe (14th), The Maharajas’ Express, India (13th), Hiram Bingham, A Belmond Train, South America (12th), Golden Chariot, India (11th), Rocky Mountaineer, Canada/US (10th) — this is perfect for exploring the Canadian Rockies, Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train, Scotland (9th), Glacier Express, Switzerland (8th), British Pullman, A Belmond Train, England (7th), Andean Explorer, A Belmond Train, South America (6th), JR Kyushu 36+3, Japan (5th), Transcantabrico Gran Lujo, Spain (4th), Rovos Rail, Africa (3rd), Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe (2nd), and Palace on Wheels, India (1st).

Journey on The Canadian

The Canadian is often listed on bucket lists as it glides through 4,466 kilometres of sprawling prairie fields, rugged lake country, small towns, and along the snowy peaks of the majestic Rockies! It’s four days/four nights, making it the longest train ride in North America. The route trails from Toronto to Vancouver (passengers can depart from either city), with pit stops in Sudbury Junction, Sioux Lookout, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kamloops, and Jasper.

Internet is spotty on board (with no wi-fi) and stops are relatively short, so it’s the perfect journey to sit back, admire the scenery, and reflect on life. Keep in mind that there are often travel delays on The Canadian, so take this trip as part of a relaxing vacation (it’s all about the journey, not the destination!)

The Canadian: Classes and fares

Due to the length of the trip, you’ll want to be as comfortable as possible! Economy class has a bit less privacy, but it’s still roomy (and much more affordable than other rooming options, $514+/person before taxes as of 2025). In addition to relatively spacious seats, economy passengers will have access to the Skyline car at the top of the train as well as its viewing dome — it’s the perfect spot to sip on a delicious drink while admiring the view!

At night, passengers can pull out their chairs, loll out, and let the motion of the train rock them to sleep (extra blankets and pillows can be purchased). Food isn’t included with the economy fare, but passengers can purchase affordable meals, snacks, drinks, cooked meals, and even alcoholic drinks on board the Skyline car’s take-out area.

Washrooms in the Economy class (separate from the Sleeper class) are shared and shower facilities aren’t offered.

If you have a bit more funds to spare, opt for the Sleeper Plus class ($1155+/person before taxes). All Sleeper Plus passengers have access to public washrooms and showers in the Sleeper class area (some rooms have private washrooms), amenities (towels, a few toiletries, etc.), as well as a service manager. Delicious, cooked meals and drinks are also included at no extra cost in this fare (more on that soon).

For a cheaper option, choose a cozy upper or lower berth — berths are basically comfy seats during the day, which turn into bunk beds at night (a VIA agent comes by at some point each evening to prepare the berths for bedtime). Lower berths might be a bit more expensive because there is no real view from the window in the upper berth (this is only an issue at night after the area is turned into a bunk bed). The berths are cornered off with curtains at night, so there is a bit more privacy (although during the day, the area is open, so anyone could walk by).

For more privacy (and your own washroom), opt for a cabin for one, two, or three! Windows are large and you’ll have a nice view of the scenery. Cabins for one are super tiny but you’ll essentially have your own room that locks from the inside. There are plugs available so you can charge your phone/devices (no plugs are available in the berth area, although all Sleeper Plus passengers can charge their electronics in the dining area if they wish).

The ‘washroom’ in a cabin for one includes a sink with running water as well as a toilet that sits right in front of your chair (the toilet isn’t cornered off; it just sits there). You can also just unfold your bed (which covers the toilet) and just chill out on your bed. There’s no shower in a cabin for one, but you could use one of the spacious showers or washrooms within the Sleeper class area.

Cabins for two are slightly larger and have a closed-off bathroom area with a toilet and a shower! At night, you can unfold the bunk bed for one person to sleep at the bottom and the other on top. This room is also the perfect size for a solo passenger who enjoys more space. There are also cabins for three or four, as well as accessible cabins for two, so it’s a great trip to take with family and friends!

If money isn’t an issue, try the Prestige class ($5379+/person before taxes) — you’ll have your own private cabin, private washroom, built-in TV screen monitor with video selection, service manager, unlimited drinks, and be situated in a special Prestige section of the train!

The Canadian: Dining on board

All Sleeper Plus passengers (from berth to prestige) have access to the dining car, so breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all included in the fare! This might be one of the favourite parts of the journey for most passengers, as gourmet, freshly-cooked three-course meals are offered, served by waiters in a dedicated seating area.

Passengers are typically offered three choices of specialties cooked by chefs on board for every meal, with products carefully selected from Canadian artisans.

Non-alcoholic drinks are free for Sleeper class passengers (including coffee, tea, sodas, water, etc.), but passengers can purchase a selection of local beers and wines by the glass to accompany their meals (alcohol is free for all Prestige class passengers).

Panoramic views from above

Between meals, head up to the top floor to see magnificent panoramic views from the Skyline car (the windows literally extend to the ceiling!)

This trip is a favourite amongst Torontonians and travellers worldwide for a reason, so add it to your bucket list this new year.