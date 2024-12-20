A new lakefront nordic spa is opening less than three hours from Toronto

Need a vacation after the frenzy of the holidays? A new lakefront nordic spa, the first of its kind in Ontario, might be just the place. Wander the Spa, located on the grounds of Wander the Resort in Prince Edward County, will open in January and offers a luxurious lakeside wellness retreat for visitors.

Inspired by the classic Nordic cycle, the spa’s thermal escape will feature hot, cold, rest and hydration experiences. The hot and cold circuit includes a 32-seat dry heat sauna, steam room and hot soak pool, as well as a cold plunge (take a quick one-minute dip or brave it for three!) at 10 C. The spa also mentions the option to participate in Aufguss sauna rituals — a 10-minute multi-sensory experience infusing essential oils, heat, steam and sound. There are plenty of opportunities to relax aside from the circuit, including two warm soak pools and a dip pool, adjusted by season, featuring the sights of two waterfalls and multiple fireplaces.

The 10,000-square-foot thermotherapy circuit also includes a room rarely found at nordic spas in the country — an exfoliation room. Guests can give their skin a scrub and refresh before moving into a cold plunge or a dip pool.

There will be treatments available to book for guests, currently including a reiki session or a relaxation massage.

A lakefront nordic spa comes with perks — the spa is located near Whisper Beach on West Lake, and visitors will get access to 200 feet of waterfront, exclusive to spa guests, a natural cold plunge experience, two additional saunas and Hygge Huts.

The all-season spa will also offer heated floors for a cozy cold-weather experience, and there are plenty of places to lounge — guests can take a rest in hammocks dotted across the property, warm up by the sunken fireside lounge or take in the views of the lake at the terrace lounge.

With a modern design featuring wood accents and black iron hardware and grounds that are surrounded by trees, Wander the Spa will be the ultimate relaxation destination — especially considering phones aren’t permitted in the space!

The spa at 15841 Loyalist Pkwy, Bloomfield is currently accepting bookings for day passes, priced at $95 a person, beginning Jan. 18, 2025.

