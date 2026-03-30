Ontario’s best Easter festivals and egg hunts in 2026

The weather in Toronto is only just starting to warm up, but the 2026 calendar has spoken: Easter is coming early this year! Whether you celebrate the holiday or you’re just in it for the egg hunts and the chocolate, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the festivities in Ontario. Spend the long weekend watching colourful floats drive by at an Easter parade, hunting for treats at an egg hunt or capturing the perfect family photo op with the Easter bunny at a nearby farm. Hop into spring with these 10 Easter events all around Ontario.

When: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Head over to Queen Street East in the Beaches on Easter Sunday and take part in a long-standing Toronto tradition. Celebrating 60 years, this fun-filled afternoon of colourful floats, marching bands and good old family fun is a great way to celebrate spring. Looking for more long weekend festivities? Check out the community Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 3.

When: Saturday, April 4, 2026

This Saturday, visit Aurora for a delightful Easter-themed morning. Try your luck at egg fishing, take the family on an interactive story walk, traverse the hopstacle course and snap a photo with the Easter Bunny. For an exciting scavenger hunt with great prizes, download the Goosechase app before April 6 and join the fun.

When: April 3–6, 2026

Throughout the entire Easter weekend, the Markham Fairgrounds will be buzzing with festivities. Take the kids for a spin on a midway ride or join them in a round of mini putt. Nosh on some carnival favourites, and join in on the Easter egg hunt in the barn.

When: Sunday, April 5, 2026

If you happen to be in cottage country over the weekend, stop by the Muskoka Pioneer Village for a family-friendly Easter egg hunt. With thousands of colourful, delicious chocolate eggs awaiting discovery, it’ll be a fun time for all. Bonus points to the lucky kids who finds the golden eggs tucked around the field — they’ll receive a special prize from the Nutty Chocolatier!

When: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Celebrate Easter on the shores of Lake Huron this weekend. With family-friendly entertainment, including train rides, inflatables, face painting, a magic show and an Easter Bunny appearance, the kids will have a blast. Meet some furry friends the children’s animal farm and search for some Easter eggs, too.

When: April 3–5, 2026

Journey down the enchanted Spring Forest Trail at Willowtree Farm and discover colourful eggs along the way. Listen to the Easter Bunny spin a magical tale and get the kids crafting at the greenhouse. A stop at the farm cafe will be a welcome treat for the grown-ups — as is a visit to the on-site farm market, featuring fresh produce and preserves.

When: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Pickering is bringing the community together for a fun-filled Easter parade filled with buskers, clowns and festive floats. Afterwards, stop by the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch 606 between 11 a.m. and 122 p.m. to continue the party with a BBQ. Take part in the annual Bonnet Contest (featuring not just bonnets but bikes, wagons and doll prams, too), and enjoy some games and live entertainment.

When: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Head over to the Friday Harbour resort community for a weekend filled with Easter delights. Sign the kids up for basket weaving and bag decorating, traditional Easter egg decorating or even a spring tie-dye activity. Events run from 12–3 p.m., and don’t miss out on the ninth annual egg drop, running from 2–3 p.m. (teams can pay $15 to join).

When: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Southwestern Ontario’s favourite farmers’ market invites the family to celebrate Easter with an exciting morning of egg hunting. Running at three separate times (9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.), prepare to scour the farmyard in search of eggies, enjoy a meet and greet the Easter Bunny and explore Canada’s largest year round farmers’ market for some take-home goodies. Plus, some of the vendors will be offering Easter candy and treats — if you can find them!

When: April 3–5, 2026

Book your tickets and stop by Downey’s Farm for a day of Easter family fun. Spot adorable baby farm animals, search for Easter eggs with the kids and hop aboard a wagon ride for a storybook adventure. Before heading home, explore the farm shop for tasty treats and freshly baked goods. You can also take part in an Easter dance party, let your inner artist shine at a bunny ears colouring station and have fun at a magic show.