This hidden stretch of Niagara has beaches and canal-town charm just 90 minutes from Toronto

Most Niagara getaways begin and end with the Falls (and, understandably so, they’re mesmerizing), but just beyond the Falls, Niagara’s South Coast offers a different kind of getaway. Travel along the stretch that links Pelham, Wainfleet, Fort Erie and Port Colborne, and you’ll find a quieter kind of escape surrounded by country roads, enviable beaches and the most charming downtown cores dotted with cute cafés and chic indie shops.

The Niagara South Coast tourism board calls the area “Niagara’s heartland of hidden gems.” As it’s only about a 90-minute drive from Toronto, it makes a great day trip or the perfect excuse to turn one day into a full weekend.

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Start your mini-getaway in Pelham: it’s very green and hilly, giving the town storybook vibes. The Fonthill Kame is the highest point of land in the Niagara area, so head there first for a few Insta snaps before tackling Pelham’s trail network. Wander the 15.4-km Short Hills Loop for escarpment views and access to Short Hills Provincial Park: it’s super pretty during the early spring runoff, and you might even spot a white-tailed deer or a meadow vole.

Pelham’s farm-and-sip stops are a must. Sons & Daughters Winery pairs vineyard views with wood-oven pizza. Bry-Anne Farms offers pick-your-own options so visitors can take home a delicious taste of the farm’s strawberry, raspberry and tomato crops, while the JP Niagara Tulip Experience is Ontario’s most magical farm, with over 2 million tulips in bloom (and there are tons of other seasonal options to explore in the area).

Before you leave, explore the boutique-heavy main strip in downtown Fonthill. Relax on the patio at Domenic’s On 20, then grab a beer at Kame & Kettle Beer Works.

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Next up is Wainfleet: it’s only about a 15-minute drive from Pelham. According to Niagara’s South Coast, it’s a place where “the absolute highlight” at twilight is watching the stars come out. It’s also the perfect stop for some beach time and to reconnect with nature, making it a great pick whether you’re travelling solo or with a group!

Long Beach Conservation Area is one of Wainfleet’s best-known hidden gems for swimming, fishing and sailboarding, while Reebs Bay Beach offers accessible parking and washrooms if you want a classic public-beach day with more amenities on hand.

Away from the shore, Wainfleet Wetlands is one of the Niagara Peninsula’s standout fossil-viewing areas, with exposed ancient marine lifeforms and a strong birdwatching draw. Or head to Wainfleet Bog: it’s the only bog wetland in the Peninsula, offering trails and boardwalks through restored habitat (great for hiking and observing diverse wildlife).

Round out your trip with some small-town food and country stops nearby, like Fleeters Café for a delicious brunch, Feeder Flower Farm for organically grown foliage and Marshville Chocolates for rich, fudgy treats to bring home as souvenirs. Oh, and if you’re into glamping, check out this 400-sq-ft, four-season geodome for two on the Wainfleet Bog! And these are just a few options; there are quite a few hidden gems to explore in Wainfleet.

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Fort Erie is about a 30-minute drive from Wainfleet, and it’s considered the South Coast stop for beach people. Bay Beach in Crystal Beach is one of the big draws, with white sand, warm water and mats trailing down to the shoreline. Waverly Beach offers a quieter shoreline moment (again, great for both families and solo-trippers) and sits right by the Friendship Recreation Trail, which itself runs 16 kilometres across Fort Erie.

Once you’ve had your beach fill, grab some grub at The Breakfast Beacon for all-day breakfast and daily lunch specials (100% nut-free), and head to M&J’s Restaurant for Niagara’s finest ‘broasted’ chicken.

Fort Erie also has tons of heritage moments for you to explore your inner geek! The Old Fort Erie site (open mid-May to end of August) brings the War of 1812 to life with tours and musket demonstrations, and the century-plus-old Point Abino Lighthouse is open for guided tours every other Saturday from June to September (it makes for a very pretty warm-weather side trip).

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End your getaway in Port Colborne; it just might possibly be the most charming of the bunch. This canal town is about a 20-minute drive from Fort Erie and is steeped in marine heritage. Bridge 21 (aka the Clarence Street bridge), the Port Promenade and the Welland Canal all offer front-row views of ships passing through town. And the city’s waterfront anchors are strong. H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park overlooks Sugarloaf Harbour and Gravelly Bay, while nearby Sugarloaf Marina is perfect for fishing and people-watching.

For culture, the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum (typically open from May to December) is one of the best stops in the region, with a heritage village, gardens and exhibits on the town and canal, while Arabella’s Tea Room (open between June and September) is a sweet spot for afternoon tea and homemade biscuits served by volunteers dressed in historical costume!

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For food, head to the Market Café (they serve great early-bird breakfasts) or Melina’s Family Restaurant for old-school family restaurant plates. If you’re planning a summer weekend, the Canal Days Heritage Marine Festival remains the city’s signature event and is set for July 31 to August 3 this year.

After exploring Niagara’s South Coast, check out this pretty Ontario village: it’s just two hours from Toronto is called the ‘Jewel of the Kawarthas.’