What’s open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto

With the final long weekend of the summer approaching, make sure you’re making the most of the great weather. Ahead of the Labour Day weekend, here’s everything that’s open and closed in Toronto.

Public transit

TTC: The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule. All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start earlier (at approximately 6 a.m.). Any routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays won’t be in operation.

Go Transit: Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Government services

Municipal, provincial, and federal government offices (including passport offices and Service Canada centres) will be closed.

Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2 (and there will be no Bookmobile service). You can return books and other materials when the library is closed, but they won’t be cleared from your account right away. Online services are always available.

Postal and delivery services

Canada Post, FedEx, Purolator and UPS will be closed on Monday with no collection or delivery of mail.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.

Alcohol

LCBO: All LCBO store locations will be closed on Monday, but they’ll be open for regular hours on the weekend.

The Beer Store: On Monday, 82 select Beer Store locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including six locations in Toronto (534 Parliament St., 452 Bathurst St., 2625A Weston Rd.) as well as other locations across the GTA. Click here for the full list.

Restaurants and eateries

Many restaurants are open for long weekend feasts across the city! Click here for 9 of the best new restaurants to check out in Toronto.

Grocery stores

Rabba Fine Foods will be open (all Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

will be open (all Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week). T&T Supermarket College Store will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eataly Yorkville will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Whole Foods in Yorkville and Square One (Mississauga) will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Loblaws: Check your store’s holiday hours before you head out as many locations will be closed.

Malls

Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Markville Shopping Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Toronto Premium Outlets from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pacific Mall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Vaughan Mills from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Promenade Mall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following major shopping malls will be closed: Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Scarborough Town Centre.

Entertainment