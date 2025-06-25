Here’s how to visit Ontario’s national parks and museums for free this summer

The summer tourism season has officially begun! Many Canadians are planning staycations due to rising costs and trade tensions with our neighbours to the south, and Ottawa is here to help.

The new Canada Strong Pass, introduced earlier this spring by Prime Minister Mark Carney, will allow anyone (Canadians as well as tourists) to enjoy free or discounted admission to some of the country’s most iconic places until Sept. 2, including:

Free admission to national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas run by Parks Canada and a 25 per cent discount on camping fees;

National museums and the Plains of Abraham Museum (free admission for children and teens aged 17 and under; a 50 per cent discount for young adults aged 18 to 24);

Participating provincial and territorial museums and galleries (free admission for children and a 50 per cent discount for young adults aged 18 to 24);

VIA Rail: Free travel for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult and a 25 per cent discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

The best part is, you don’t actually have to buy a physical pass; just visit any participating location to benefit from free admission or a discount! If you’re looking to staycation near Toronto, here’s a list of all the historic places you can visit within Ontario as part of the pass.

Parks Canada sites

Enjoy free admission to participating sites operated by Parks Canada until Sept. 2, 2025. Just keep in mind that fees still apply for camping and other accommodations, reservations, Canadian Rockies Hot Springs, mooring, guided tours, hikes/programs not usually included with admission, services provided by third parties, fishing licenses, firewood, parking and permits. Also, check if reservations are required, as free admission doesn’t mean guaranteed entry!

This historic military post defended Upper Canada against American attacks during the War of 1812, so it’s the perfect spot to explore ancient sites, buildings and monuments in the Niagara region (and you’ll leave with a full understanding of the impactful role the fort played in the history of Canada!) The site has been restored and is filled with costumed interpreters, musket demonstrations and daily programs. About a 2-hour drive from Toronto. 51 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake

This scenic park is filled with hidden sea caves and towering cliffs that plunge into the turquoise waters of the Georgian Bay. With its world-famous hiking trails and rugged landscape, it’s perfect for a family trip (you might even spot a black bear or two). About 4 hours from Toronto. 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, Northern Bruce Peninsula

Boat across picturesque granite islands, rugged shorelines and secluded bays along the St. Lawrence River! Gather the family and camp or picnic by the river or go on an epic hiking trip while strolling past white-tailed deer, porcupines and other wildlife. About a 3.5-hour drive from Toronto. 1121 Thousand Islands Parkway, Mallorytown

The site is one of the largest protected areas of freshwater in the world, formed by fiery eruptions and shaped by glaciers and crashing waves! Go paddling or kayaking along the raised terraces and rugged shorelines of Terrace Bay, opt for a guided hike or even enjoy a painting session. 22 3rd St., Nipigon

This cute little park is nestled at the southernmost point of the Canadian mainland, and is the perfect spot for bird-watching, cycling, paddling and hiking. Head over after dark and experience the stunning dark sky preserve; it’s one of the best places for sky-watching in Canada! About 4.5 hours from Toronto. 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington

This is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the perfect spot to visit as part of a weekend trip! The 200 km route travels from Ottawa to Kingston, passing through four distinct natural landscapes. This summer, head over to paddle, canoe or kayak along the scenic waterway. 1 Second Ave., Ottawa

Museums

Local hot spots like the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Aga Khan Museum are participating in the Canada Strong Pass, and there may be more Toronto museums taking part — just check directly with each site before planning your visit!

There are also a bunch of national museums in Ottawa participating in the program (it might be a good idea to pair a trip to a national museum with a Parks Canada visit):

Perfect place to explore how agricultural science and technology shape our everyday lives.

Includes engaging exhibitions and a collection of aircraft and artifacts that transport you back in time!

Explores 15,000 years of Canada’s social and human history.

The museum hosts one of the world’s largest and finest natural history collections, as well as seven unique galleries.

Includes daily experiments, hands-on exhibitions and collections of cool artifacts (everything from locomotives to bicycles).

Showcases Canada’s rich military history through architectural features, artifacts, archives, works of art and exhibitions.

Features collections of historic and contemporary works of art.

VIA Rail

Use the Canada Strong Pass to plan your next great Canadian adventure! Check out these five scenic VIA Rail journeys from Toronto that offer the perfect local escape and these incredible day trip ideas to take in Ontario without a car.

If you’re looking to travel across the country, then use the Pass discounts to travel on VIA’s Canadian train trip from Toronto to Vancouver (it was ranked one of the best in the world!).