Toronto Tempo are throwing a massive party to kick off their new season and home court look

Toronto’s newest professional basketball franchise is inviting fans inside its future home for the first time.

On April 14, the Toronto Tempo will host Before the Bounce, a one-hour kickoff rally at Coca-Cola Coliseum to introduce the team’s identity, atmosphere, and ambitions ahead of its inaugural season. The event will run from 7 to 8 p.m., and is the first public shindig for the franchise.

Billed as more than a simple open house, Before the Bounce is more of a preview of game night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Fans will get their first look at the team’s inaugural court design, along with a sampling of the in-arena experience—from music and lighting to dance performances and crowd engagement.

“Before the Bounce is about opening our doors and welcoming people into the heart of Tempo basketball for the first time,” said Whitney Bell, chief marketing officer, Toronto Tempo. “There’s nothing like experiencing a team in its home arena, and this event is our way of bringing the Tempo community together — to feel the energy, see what we’re building, and get a real sense of what’s coming when we tip off our inaugural season.”

The evening will feature a fireside chat with newly minted head coach Sandy Brondello, team president Teresa Resch, and general manager Monica Wright Rogers. The discussion will be moderated by Kayla Grey.

Fans will also be able to purchase official merchandise, see the premium CIBC Courtside Club seating, and get a sense of how the team plans to blend sport, entertainment, and community.

That community angle is underscored by the ticketing model: admission is priced at $15, with proceeds supporting MLSE LaunchPad through Tempo Impact.

It should be a busy month for the Tempo as it ramps up for the start of the WNBA season in May.

First up, the WNBA will hold its expansion draft on Friday, April 3 when the Tempo and the other new franchise, Portland Fire, will make selections from players left unprotected by other teams. Free agency will begin the following week, with the full WNBA draft held April 13.

The Toronto Tempo will open preseason play against the Connecticut Sun at Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 29.