Where to see Labour Day fireworks near Toronto this weekend

When this weekend rolls around, Torontonians will be looking for all the best ways to finish the summer with a bang — literally. Fireworks displays are often a popular way to celebrate (unless you’re a dog that is), and though they’re not permitted on Labour Day in many cities and townships, there are a few places to enjoy them in and around Toronto this weekend.

Canada’s Wonderland fireworks

The biggest Labour Day fireworks display in Ontario, Canada’s Wonderland always knows how to put on a great show. Known for their other massive holiday displays, including Victoria Day and Canada Day, the show is held just one day only, on Sunday, Sept. 1.

As always, it will begin when the park closes at 10 p.m. and features a custom design set to a different original soundtrack every time (so don’t worry if you’ve seen a Wonderland fireworks show before). With 11 separate firing positions and 1,800 firing cues to create a display that fills the park skyline, get ready for a 15-minute show that features 6,000 colourful explosions that will reach heights of over 800 feet.

End of summer celebration in Tecumseh

See out the last official weekend of the season with the End of Summer Celebration in Tecumseh. Hosted by Team Goran Re/Max Care Realty, expect a community bonfire and marshmallow roast, a performance by local artist Max Marshall, interactive lawn games and more. At dusk, head from Lakewood Park North to Lakewood Park South for a fireworks display. The celebration will take place on Saturday, Aug. 30, with a Sunday, Aug. 31 rain date.

Merritton Lions Club Labour Day weekend

This weekend, St. Catharine’s will be home to an entire Labour Day celebration — which includes a fireworks show at dusk! The Merritton Lions Club is running a long weekend carnival, beginning with a Dirty Denim Canadian tuxedo party on Friday, a beer garden and band on Saturday and then a full day of entertainment on Sunday. Expect kid-friendly fun, live bands and finally the incredible fireworks show at dusk. End off the weekend on a high note with the Labour Day parade on Monday.

Niagara Falls fireworks show

Join thousands of other visitors on the long weekend with a trip to Niagara Falls. If it’s fireworks you’re after, you can get not one, not two but three full nights of fireworks thanks to the 2025 Niagara Falls Summer Fireworks series, the longest-running fireworks series in Canada. Pair that with the nightly Falls illumination, which lights up the iconic Niagara Falls in a whole rainbow of colours, for a visually spectacular long weekend experience. Take a trip up the Skylon Tower or the Niagara SkyWheel for an even more incredible view of the festivities.

Port Elgin Fireworks

Head to the coast of Lake Huron near Saugeen Shores for another exciting display this weekend — the Rotary Club of Port Elgin’s Labour Day fireworks. Beginning at dusk, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 and running until 9:30 p.m., the show is happening at Port Elgin Main Beach.

Memories of Summer at Wasaga Beach

Visit Wasaga Beach this long weekend for Memories of Summer: an electrifying Labour Day celebration featuring a performance by Queen Flash, Canada’s top Queen tribute band! Spend the day enjoying food from amazing food trucks, dancing and singing to live entertainment and then catch the fireworks display at the end of night after the sun sets.