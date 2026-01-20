These are the best winter festivals to visit in and around Ontario this year

This story was last updated: Jan. 20, 2026

If there is one thing that Canada does well, it’s winter. Many of us head south in search of warm weather when the snow arrives, but with some of the world’s greatest winter festivals, Canada offers so many reasons to stay. With sparkling lights, live music, skating, ice sculptures and so much more, Canada’s famous winter festivals are waiting to welcome you back this year.

Here are eight Canadian winter festivals within and near Ontario that you do not want to miss.

Since its launch in 1979, Winterlude has been referred to as “The Ultimate Canadian Experience,” a celebration of Canadian climate and culture. In 2026, this three-weekend long festival will take place from Jan. 30–Feb. 16.

Most Winterlude events are free, as is transportation between venues, making this an easy event to navigate. Start your Winterlude journey at Snowflake Kingdom (a gigantic snow playground), tubing, skating or exploring an ice castle. Watch horses trotting on the Rideau or join the public ice carving challenge. New this year, watch the first ever Nordic Race, Gatineau’s only timed winter race! Sample delicious culinary treats, sip Canadian beer and spirits, take in ice sculpting competitions and dance the night away at open air concerts.

Perhaps the most famous part of Winterlude is ice skating along the Rideau Canal through the nation’s capital. Not only is the canal named the largest outdoor skating rink in the world (according to the Guinness Book of World Records), it is also a UNESCO world heritage site.

Every winter, Montreal sparkles under the light of the Festival Montreal en Lumiere. This year, the festival runs from Feb. 27 to March 7, featuring a program packed with fine dining, outdoor activities, spectacular lighting and a myriad of cultural events.

Each year, hundreds of chefs, winemakers and artisans arrive at Festival Montreal en Lumiere from over 20 countries to create unique offerings for the epicurious. Although there are curated culinary programs, conferences and guided tastings available, most events are free of charge.

Head to Place de Festivals to take in the lights from the heights of the Ferris wheel or whoosh down a giant urban slide. Warm your hands as you roast marshmallows, explore bars and food trucks, enjoy some kid-friendly activities and take in a concert or two.

If you’re in the mood for an all-nighter, enjoy La Nuit Blanche, an epic, well-lit night of Canadian culture with over 200 free shows and numerous activities citywide.

The Niagara region may be a hotspot for wine tours in the summer, but did you know the wineries in the area create another delicacy in the winter? For those with elevated taste, icewine is the star of the show when it comes to wine — and Niagara-on-the-Lake hosts an Icewine Festival from Jan. 23–25 and Jan. 30–Feb. 1 for you to give it a try, along with an Icewine Village in town from Jan. 24–25. Happening on Queen Street, the festival offers an immersive experience for attendees, including diverse samples of icewine from local wineries, culinary delights made to pair perfectly with this ultra-Canadian drink.

Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment and another ice variety — ice sculptures! Upgrade to a VIP lounge experience to enjoy a private tent located across from the stage, featuring fire pits, Muskoka chairs and an icewine cocktail bar.

This weekend, Waterloo is transforming into Winterloo! This annual winter festival is taking over uptown Waterloo on Jan. 24 and bringing plenty of winter fun to the region. The festival will feature live ice carving, ice skating in the square, snow dogs and sled rides, giant games and snow activities like snow painting, a maple taffy station, a dog fashion show and more!

Carnaval de Quebec is the largest winter festival in the world. Since its inception in 1955, this celebration has been the pinnacle of Quebecois history and culture. Every year, the famous festival mascot Bonhomme tours the city, bringing his joi de vivre wherever he goes. From Feb. 6–15, Quebec City will be in winter party mode.

Bonhomme’s Ice Palace always plays a central role in the celebrations, hosting many Carnaval activities. From mixology displays to exclusive Quebec eats and live performers to ice sculpting contests, this is the place to feel the energy and excitement that carnival brings to the city.

The festival program is packed with outdoor winter fun. Night parades full of sparkling lights, colourful characters and fantastic live music will enchant families after a day of taking in snow sculptures, dancing, snow tubing, ice canoe racing and more.

There is a reason this festival is famous worldwide – there is no better way to enjoy winter than with Bonhomme.

Head to “Canada’s prettiest town” from Feb. 6–8 for a full weekend of exciting activities at Goderich Winterfest! This year, they’ll be hosting plenty of indoor and outdoor fun. Traverse the Cinnamon Bun Trail, then enjoy the magic of the Candlelight Walk. At Courthouse Square, there will be a winter playground filled with mini stick hockey, a larger-than-life maze castle, an axe-throwing cage and more. Those seeking refuge from the cold can enjoy movie day at the library, the Rotary Chili Cook-Off and even some open swim time at the Maitland Recreation Centre. And on Sunday, don’t miss a rousing game of Bingo, plus a Super Bowl watch party!

Not too far from Toronto is an annual winterfest sure to brighten up the cold chill of February. Hamilton Winterfest runs from Jan. 31—Feb. 16 and really does have something for everyone!

For the art lovers, enjoy a Treat Yourself market, a winter drag performance with the Frost Queens, an art crawl at night and plenty of incredible art installations and performances.

There’s also stand-up comedy, a Midwinter Bash at Mosaic (complete with plenty of heat, island music on, tropical cocktails at the bar and vacation shirts) and a Vintage Valentine Swing Dance Party.

On Family Day, join the Famjam Family Art Day and the Winterfest Family Day extravaganza, filled with art, music, movement and fun for the whole family, as well as hot chocolate and snacks.

The Bracebridge Fire and Ice Festival is a true highlight of the winter season in Ontario. If you haven’t visited before, prepare for a tube run that literally runs down the main street of the town! Happening on Jan. 31, you and the family will be able to enjoy axe throwing, a kid-friendly inflatable maze, life-size games, a Biergarten, Great Canadian Lumberjack Show, ice sculpting demonstration, campfire and so much more!