This small Muskoka town gets covered in twinkling lights for its magical winter festival

If you think you’ve seen interesting winter carnivals, think again — Bracebridge’s Fire and Ice Festival takes the cake and might be unlike anything you’ve visited in Ontario. This Muskoka destination features fire and ice elements in all kinds of activities and spectacles. It brands itself as a “unique approach to a traditional winter carnival,” and is the perfect wintery escape if you’re looking for something new to do this season.

The Fire and Ice Festival is around a 2.5 hour drive from Toronto, right in the heart of downtown Bracebridge. If you’re on the fence about the journey, know that your travels will be so worth it.

The “fire” part of this iconic festival will showcase performances by fire artists, as well as a fireworks display. That’s not all — there’ll also be lots of fire pits around the festival area, so you can warm up with your loved ones and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and a treat.

Once you’re warmed up enough to enjoy the much colder half of the evening, the “ice” features are the coolest you’ll see — literally. Ice displays and carvings will be set around the main street for all to see.

The icy section of this festival isn’t only great for a good photo op. You’ll also be able to go ice skating in the Memorial Park Winter Village skating trail, located in Bracebridge’s Memorial Park. The event is BYOS, weather permitting.

But perhaps the greatest and most iconic of all is the festival’s Downtown Tube Run: a huge tubing hill that’ll run through Main Street. The 200-foot long tube run is a huge attraction, but the line closes at 5 p.m., so make sure to get there early.

If you’re already located in Bracebridge or nearby, the Fire and Ice Festival is offering a free shuttle bus service to and from the festival. They’ll run every half hour, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can pre-purchase tickets on the Fire and Ice app for $8, while purchase at the event is $10. The Bracebridge Fire and Ice Festival is on Jan. 31, 2026 on 35C Manitoba St.

What to do in Bracebridge, Ontario

Bracebridge is a popular destination spot in Ontario, so even if you just want to check out the festival, you might want to stay for everything else it has to offer. If you’re looking to spend a while in town there’s lots to do and see.

If you’re planning a visit before Christmas, Santa’s Village is one of the most festive parks in Muskoka running year-round. Explore the area on the Candy Cane Express, a mini train that runs through the middle of the park. There are more than 30 rides and attractions, spanning a whopping 60 acres.

Downtown Bracebridge is also a haven for foodies and shoppers. Spend the afternoon at a delightful cafe like Oliver’s Coffee or Capsize Coffee. There are also a lot of chic downtown restaurants that serve everything from Thai and American-inspired eats to Mexican food. Try out El Pueblito, The Old Station Restaurant or The Muskoka Way.

Bracebridge is also considered the waterfall capital of Muskoka. There are four major waterfalls in town, like the Bracebridge Falls, High Falls, Muskoka Falls and Wilson’s Falls. Consider a visit to one of these grand natural attractions and see them all iced over from the cold weather.