The ‘prettiest town in Canada’ is a cozy holiday getaway with cute cafés and holiday lights

Perched on bluffs overlooking Lake Huron, Goderich, Ont., has worn the title of “Canada’s Prettiest Town” since Victorian times, when the Port of Goderich started drawing visitors with its charming streets and big-sky sunsets. Legend has it that the title was bestowed on the village by Queen Elizabeth II herself!

Today, Goderich is a popular getaway filled with historic architecture, a scenic octagonal downtown core that glows just after sunset, which is especially magical around the holidays.

If heading from Toronto, it’s about a 2.5– to 3–hour drive (there’s no direct train or bus route, so a car is your best bet).

Upon arrival, you’ll want to explore the town’s famous octagonal downtown. Instead of a typical grid, the historic core is built around an octagonal “square,” aka Courthouse Square. It’s kind of like a giant roundabout of sorts, with streets radiating from a central park and courthouse — the whole effect feels very Victorian!

Wander through Courthouse Park and the surrounding blocks, and you’ll discover a downtown dotted with cute little specialty shops, bakeries, restaurants and cafés that wrap around the square. Look for local art and crafts at places like the Goderich Co-op Gallery, which showcases creative pieces from Huron County artists.

Grab a bite at Cait’s Café! It’s nestled right off the Square, and is known for homemade pastries, sandwiches and espresso drinks, while West Street Willy’s Eatery is a local fave for breakfasts and casual meals.

Later in the evening, dine while admiring the sunset over Lake Huron. Beach Street Station is a converted 1907 CPR train station that now houses a family-friendly restaurant with panoramic views, so you can watch the sky change colours as you indulge in delicious pub fare. Or head to Park House Bar & Restaurant: it sits in a historic lakefront building overlooking Harbour Park, and is the perfect spot for traditional comfort dishes and cocktails.

For history buffs, Goderich is filled with historic sites steeped in nostalgia. The Huron Historic Gaol and Huron County Museum (open May to October) are among Goderich’s most-visited attractions! The former county jail dates back to the 1840s, but now operates as a museum with guided and self-guided tours that explore the building’s radial design (as well as spooky stories about the people who were held there). The museum also boasts exhibits ranging from early settlement to local industry and transportation.

If you’re all about festive lights, or perhaps you just like your small-town getaways with a side of Christmas movie energy, there’s no better time to visit than the holidays (just expect real wind off the lake!).

Each year, the season kicks off with the Goderich Festival of Lights and Santa Claus Parade, centred around Courthouse Square and the waterfront. The festivities include a Candlelight Ceremony and tree lighting in Harbour Park, followed by the Santa Claus Parade through the downtown core (with live music and hot chocolate to keep things festive).

All season long, expect the Square to glow with decorated trees and charming storefront displays. Take your own “self-guided holiday tour” of the light displays throughout December and explore everything from municipal parks and outdoor displays to individual homes and businesses adorned with magical holiday lights! You can find more holiday concerts, markets and family-friendly activities listed on Goderich’s events calendar.

