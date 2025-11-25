This enchanting Victorian-style town near Toronto feels straight out of a holiday movie

Christmas is just weeks away, and that means charming Hallmark movies are flooding the streaming platforms. Instead of solely experiencing Christmas magic on your TV screen, why not enjoy the festivities in real life? Ontario is brimming with Hallmark-style Christmas towns that are full of holiday spirit.

If you’re looking for the ultimate Christmas village with that warm, glowy movie theatre feeling, winter in Niagara-on-the-Lake looks suspiciously like the set of a Victorian holiday film. It’s laden with snow-dusted cobblestone-style streets, horse-drawn carriages clopping past 19th-century brick façades and twinkling lights wrapped around lampposts. Along Queen Street, you’ll find landmarks like the Prince of Wales Hotel and rows of heritage storefronts that have earned the town comparisons to “Stars Hollow” from Gilmore Girls (only with more wineries).

The town’s Heritage District (“Old Town”) is known for its preserved historic architecture and walkable main street, lined with boutiques, cafés and cute little storefronts that you’d swear were pulled straight from a holiday rom-com!

During the festive season, the charm gets dialled up a notch. Head over to Just Christmas: it’s Canada’s oldest year-round Christmas store and has been a fixture on Queen Street since 1985. Expect more than 5,000 ornaments and holiday décor items in a creaky-floored heritage building (it’s truly one of the best spots to wander through when you want to feel like you’ve stepped into a Christmas movie montage).

Stroll the snowy streets of the Heritage District while enjoying holiday performances from Niagara-area musical groups as part of the annual Candlelight Stroll on Dec. 5. Then attend the classic small-town Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 13, followed by holiday house tours (Dec. 5–6) and markets that run throughout December.

If you love a good Christmas story, build a trip around the Shaw Festival’s holiday season. The year often ends with super festive programming that will get you into the spirit; in 2025, get your fill of Ebenezer Scrooge through A Christmas Carol at the Royal George Theatre. If you’re more into heartwarming holiday musicals, check out Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the Festival Theatre (both productions run through late December, making it easy to pair a show with a cozy winter weekend).

Of course, festive food is a major part of holiday flicks, and Niagara-on-the-Lake’s enviable food scene will keep you stuffed over the holidays! Treadwell Cuisine is a farm-to-table staple that lies in the heart of town and is known for showcasing Niagara ingredients alongside local wines in a refined but relaxed dining room. They even offer stress-free “Christmas Heat & Serve” takeout packages, with roasted turkey and traditional sides that feel very on brand for a Hallmark movie Christmas dinner.

You can also pay a visit to the historic, British-style Olde Angel Inn. The pub dates back to the late 18th century, so you can dine amidst exposed beams and thick plank floors from 1815 (the perfect backdrop if you like your fish and chips with a side of old-world, Dickensian charm). Stop by some local bakeries and jam shops, like Greaves Jams & Marmalades, for the most perfect old-fashioned preserves and pantry treats, and you’ll have the best snack-friendly winter weekend.

And because you’re in wine country, make sure to check out the seasonal menus and snow-packed vineyard views at wineries across the region. Watch out for holiday-themed events, like Skate with Santa at Wayne Gretzky Estates, the Corks & Christmas Blooms floral workshop at Peller Estates and the Holiday Sparkle & Sip jewelry event at Thirty Bench Wine Makers (perfect after a holiday horse-and-carriage ride!).

Even after the calendar flips to January, the Heritage District transforms for the annual Niagara Icewine Festival. Sip on a variety of Icewines from local vineyards, surrounded by thousands of acres of snow-covered vines, live music and ice sculptures.

After exploring Niagara-on-the-Lake, check out these 10 snow-kissed Airbnbs in Ontario’s ski country that look straight out of a Hallmark movie.