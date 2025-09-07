This Hallmark holiday town outside Toronto gives off huge ‘Gilmore Girls’ vibes

Port Perry has an incredible mix of art galleries, boutique shops, and fine dining, surrounded by a quaint, old-fashioned historic landscape—as you stroll down its Victorian main street, lined with gorgeous heritage buildings and charming storefronts, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped onto a Hallmark holiday movie set!

Fall is approaching, and there’s a charming small town about an hour’s drive from Toronto where you can explore the beautiful autumn colours and embrace its cozy ambiance right out of a Gilmore Girls episode.

The small town, which has a population of about 10,000, is the scene for several movies and TV shows, like Hallmark holiday flicks Home for Harvest and A Very Corgi Christmas, and the Hallmark Channel’s original series The Way Home. Eli Roth’s 2023 thriller Thanksgiving was also filmed in town (channeling Plymouth, Massachusetts), the action series Reacher, and the classic kids flick Fly Away Home.

In addition to experiencing the town’s holiday charm, visitors can wander around Port Perry’s historic Main Street and Queen Street and explore the countless shops. Stop off at Brock’s (established way back in the 1860s) for some modern clothing and décor before heading to The Wee Tartan Shop to check out their Scottish county items and Guinness products. Visit That Place on Queen or Luke’s For Home for charming home décor and gift ideas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke’s For Home (@lukesforhome)

The food and beverage scene is also enviable! Indulge in bourbon-roasted coffee at Nexus Coffee Company and freshly baked cinnamon buns at Hank’s Pastries, before unwinding on the beautiful patio at Jester’s Court and dining on their blackened tilapia sandwich and balsamic garlic chicken linguine. Make sure to pack up some artisanal cheeses and curated wine from Port Cheese Co.

For a cozy retreat, there are charming bed and breakfasts and Airbnb rentals, but one popular option is The Piano Inn & Cafe, a stunning historical inn that is true to the form of what the building looked like in the late 1800s.

It’s one of the few remaining flat iron buildings in Canada (and a fav for film crews and celebrities to visit). They also serve delicious lunches and cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Logan (@jenzjourneys)

Before you leave, take in Lake Scugog with a stroll along Palmer Park and stop off at Port Perry’s Grain Elevator—this picturesque spot by the water was built in the late 1800s and is the oldest grain elevator in Canada!

After visiting Port Perry, make sure to check out this charming town near Toronto that is home to Ontario’s only urban provincial park.