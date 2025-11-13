10 snow-kissed Airbnbs in Ontario’s ski country that look straight out of a Hallmark movie

If your winter mood board is all about Hallmark Channel meets Blue Mountain, Ontario’s ski country is packed with scenic, storybook stays that are filled with snow-dusted streets, sweeping views and endless cocoa! After a day on the slopes, retreat to an A-frame hideaway strung with twinkle lights, a red-brick schoolhouse with cabana seating or a log chalet with a steaming hot tub. To help you plan your getaway, here are 10 charming winter Airbnbs across Ontario’s ski country that deliver peak cozy vibes (and amazing Insta pics). Some are a bit more rustic, while others go all-in on modern comforts; either way, they’re all filled with charm and built for winter Hallmark-like magic.

This charming treehouse is tucked among the snowy pines in Huntsville, so you’ll experience pure Muskoka winter bliss! Head over with your partner and enjoy a restored 1970s cedar A-frame complete with a crackling fireplace, lazy hot tub soaks and scenic forest views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Grab some snowshoes (provided by the host), then wander to Hidden Valley Ski Resort and Peninsula Lake (both are within walking distance), or use the included Ontario Parks pass for Arrowhead and Algonquin adventures! About 2.5 hours from Toronto.

This charming A-frame hideaway is tucked among the evergreens! It’s a classic, wood-clad, triangular retreat perched above Beaver Valley, so you’ll have amazing views of the snow-covered landscape come winter. Cozy up by the fire pit and then warm up in the sauna or hot tub. You’ll be near the Bruce Trail and Kimberley General Store, with Blue Mountain and Thornbury about 25 minutes away (so, perfect for a ski-then-soak day). Enjoy local eco tourism trips like farm stands, cideries, wineries, farm-to-table restaurants and more! End each night with starry-sky photos on the deck (bonus if it’s snowing). Perhaps make it a family retreat as you’ll have access to the entire home (up to eight guests, with four bedrooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms). About 2.5-3 hours from Toronto.

This reimagined 1970s Muskoka A-frame is tucked away in Huntsville and is within a 15-minute drive of Arrowhead Provincial Park! After a day of skiing, relax in the dreamy hot tub, or admire the snowy landscape through the floor-to-ceiling, two-storey windows. It comes with modern conveniences: a gas fireplace, a decked-out kitchen with an espresso machine, and a clawfoot tub. Outside, you’ll find string lights, a fire pit (wood provided), comfy Muskoka chairs, a BBQ and even snowshoes. It’s just a short walk/drive to Ski Hidden Valley (with an unofficial ski-in/out access when conditions allow). Maximum of two guests with no pets. About 2.5 hours from Toronto.

This 1917 red-brick schoolhouse is nestled in the Rolling Hills of Grey County on the outskirts of Meaford and Thornbury, so you’ll be surrounded by old-world charm! It boasts a bell-tower silhouette and rustic cabana seating overlooking 2.75 acres of snowy grounds in the winter, providing the perfect backdrop for a tranquil retreat. Enjoy a bonfire and stargaze at night (you might even see a shooting star!) Inside, you’ll find the original schoolroom details and a cozy living area for boardgame nights after a day on the hills. It’s also a short drive from Thornbury shops and cafés, so plan to do lots of shopping. You’ll have access to the entire cottage (up to six guests, with three bedrooms, four beds and one bathroom). About 2.5-3 hours from Toronto.

For those who want the ski hill practically at their doorstep, this charming, open-concept loft in North Creek Resort sits just steps from the North chairlift, offering shared year-round hot tubs, an electric fireplace and a private patio! It’s compact, cozy, and perfect for couples or small families (houses up to five guests, with two bedrooms, three beds and two bathrooms). Bonus: there’s a restaurant on site! About 2.5 hours from Toronto.

This tiny house is packed to the brim with charm, and it’s perfect for a couple looking for a rustic winter Airbnb experience (picture fresh snow, a wood stove and a short drive to the Bruce Trail). The space was literally built by hand, and boasts two double beds, a small kitchenette with an electric two-burner stovetop, a living area, a rural deck and a small outhouse that uses a bucket system.

The property is pretty amazing: expect scenic escarpment views, a greenhouse filled with seedless grapes and edible landscaping you can wander through even in the winter. The cabin is well-insulated, and it’s easily heated with an electric space heater during the colder months. Still, this is more of a glamping experience than anything else: there’s no fridge or running water, although the hosts provide large jugs of drinking water, as well as a cooler and ice-packs upon request. There’s also no shower available during colder months, but many guests visit the Scandinave Spa in the Blue Mountains, where they have access to hot showers to complement their hot/cool baths and sauna experiences!

Despite not having as many modern conveniences as some of the other listings, this tiny house is one of the highest-ranked homes on the platform, so worth checking out. About 2.5-3 hours from Toronto; 25-30 minutes to Blue Mountain.

Just minutes from Blue Mountain Village, this warm, timber-lined chalet checks every box for the perfect winter retreat: a six-person hot tub on the upper deck, an updated kitchen for one-pot suppers, and cozy living spaces that make the most perfect Insta photos! After a day on the hills, head over to the wood fire (the hosts provide kindling, logs and instructions for guests who’ve only been acquainted with gas fireplaces before!) This seems to be a popular listing, so book early. It’s perfect for a large family, a group of friends or even couples looking for extra space and a little alone time (up to eight guests, three bedrooms, six beds, 1.5 bathrooms). About 2.5 hours from Toronto.

This relaxed, art-friendly escapist cottage keeps you close to Thornbury’s cider houses and the lifts at The Blue Mountains, but far enough to enjoy countryside living. Enjoy lazy-morning coffees on the large, wrap-around deck (and capture the most perfect golden-hour photos). After a day of skiing, relax in the infrared sauna! The cottage is central enough to visit many nearby attractions: Check out the Heart Tavern in Kimberly for classic European fare; visit the Sheffield Park Black History Museum in Clarksburg, and then stop off for drinks at the Lora Bay Club, nestled between the shores of Georgian Bay and the Niagara Escarpment. About 2-2.5 hours from Toronto; 10-20 minutes to Blue Mountain.

“The Luna” is only a 10-minute walk to the Blue Mountain Village (it’s nestled across the Monterra Golf Course). It blends classic ski-chalet life with modern comforts, a fully-stocked kitchen and enough room for a huge crowd (up to 12 guests, with five bedrooms, nine beds and 3.5 bathrooms). You’ll even have access to your very own spa, complete with a private hot tub and an indoor sauna for the ultimate after-ski indulgence! This is the perfect multi-family getaway if you’re looking to be close to the lifts without sacrificing comfort. About 2.5 hours from Toronto.

This tiny, boho-inspired cabin is one of the highest-rated properties on Airbnb for a reason! The 108 square-foot space offers a four-season experience for two, complete with a communal saltwater hot tub. You’ll be surrounded by farm fields, wildflowers, ancient woodlands and the majestic Beaver River (so, peak Hallmark energy)! Bring books, embrace the unplugged lifestyle for a few days, then pop over to Thornbury or the slopes when you want some excitement. About 2 hours north of Toronto (15 minutes to the base of Blue Mountain).