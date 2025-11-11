This cozy Georgian Bay town is filled with cider houses and a drop-dead gorgeous harbour

If you’re looking to explore a cozy town with charming cider houses, a walkable harbour and trails that run right along the bay, there’s a scenic waterfront village named Thornbury on the southern shore of Georgian Bay in the Town of The Blue Mountains.

Thornbury is the kind of niche little place where you can bike in the morning, watch salmon leap the fish ladder after lunch and then sip local cider in the evening. It’s the perfect time to visit before winter weather sets in!

It’s about 2.5 hours north of Toronto, off of Highway 26. If you’re going car-free, FlixBus runs service from Union Station to the Blue Mountain area. From there, just catch a local taxi/rideshare to cover the short hop to Thornbury.

When you arrive, start at the waterfront. The municipal harbour and pier sit where the Beaver River meets the bay (just steps from downtown), so sunset strolls should definitely be a part of your trip! Five minutes away is Little River Park, which is known as one of the prettiest harbours on Georgian Bay. It’s a bit quieter during cooler months, so you can watch the ice and waves by the shoreline in relative tranquillity (bonus: there’s a playground right beside the pier for your kids).

Next, hit the trails. The scenic Georgian Trail runs 34 km between Collingwood and Meaford, with multiple access points in Thornbury (from Meaford to Thornbury, it’s 13 km, and from Thornbury to Collingwood, it’s about 21 km). It’s relatively flat, so the trail is perfect for walking and cycling (or try cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter).

For the most perfect nature show, head to the Thornbury Fishway from late summer into fall (and again in spring). This is a natural passageway for migrating rainbow trout and Chinook salmon, so you’ll often spot fish navigating the fish ladder at the dam. It’s such a unique experience (and it’s free!)

Wind down your day with some local eats. Fabbrica delivers rustic Italian food, like wood-fired pizza, handcrafted pastas and slow-roasted porchetta. The Bruce Wine Bar is also a popular hangout that serves Neapolitan-style pizzas and house-made pâtés in a modern space with a cozy loft. Wash your food down with some brew at the Thornbury Village Craft Cider & Brewery. Enjoy year-round favourites and small-batch seasonals made with local fresh-pressed apples.

Grab some tasty treats from Thornbury Bakery Café. This space has been a main street landmark since 1901 and is known for breakfast, lunch and classic bakes (their all-day breakfast sandwiches are a win). Good Grief Coffee Roasters is a great stop for espresso and pastries (try their Baptiste specialty coffee from Kok Ki Chante in the Kolen region!)

As you’re in the heart of the Apple Pie Trail, explore the self-guided culinary route linking orchards, markets, bakeries and cider houses (many are in or near Thornbury). Along the route, you’ll find orchards where you can pick your own apples (depending on the time of year), bakeries serving warm apple pie and buns, cideries pouring small-batch creations and restaurants offering modern apple-inspired dishes.

If you’re looking for a charming place to stay, check out Penny’s Motel. This retro-style motel makes for a perfect weekend getaway. It’s very old-school/new school, with outdoor ice coolers and vintage Crossley radios alongside digital TVs and plugs for your devices. Outside the newly renovated rooms sits a spacious courtyard with a fire pit and an Après Snack Bar!

If you’re pairing Thornbury with nearby Blue Mountain, Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain offers an outdoor year-round thermal journey with forested views of the Niagara Escarpment’s UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.