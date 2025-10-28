These are all the celebs who have attended the Blue Jays World Series games so far

The Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the World Series, and if the first three games are any indication, there will be tons of celebrities in attendance!

Toronto’s first two games at Rogers Centre (Oct. 24-25) drew major names, popular musical acts and hometown faves. Here are all the big names that have been in attendance as the Blue Jays fight for the MLB championship title.

Drake

The 6ix’s most famous fan brought courtside energy at the field level for Game 1 (Oct. 24)!

Drake is in the building 🇨🇦 #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/6ZkKGPz5vP — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2025

Clarence Edwin “Cito” Gaston

A highlight of the night was when Toronto Blue Jays former head coach and manager Cito Gaston threw Friday night’s first pitch!

Nelly Furtado

The Canadian singer/songwriter (and one of Toronto’s most inspiring women) was cheering in the stands!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelly Furtado (@nellyfurtado)

Agent00

The Canadian-American streamer/YouTuber and authorized meme rater showed some love to the Jays on Friday.

Pharrell Williams & Voices of Fire

Gospel choir Voices of Fire opened the World Series with a legendary pre-game performance, featuring Pharrell (they performed both national anthems!).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb)

Game 2: National anthems and mid-game performances

For Game 2 (Oct. 25), Bebe Rexha (U.S. anthem) and Alessia Cara (O Canada) handled the pre-game national anthems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb)

…while the Jonas Brothers delivered a special Stand Up To Cancer performance after the fifth inning.

Annie Murphy, Michael Imperioli, Brianne Howey

There was also a Schitt’s Creek meets The Sopranos meets Ginny & Georgia moment in the stands on Saturday night! Canadian actress Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek, Russian Doll), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, Goodfellas) and Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia, Batwoman) were photographed together in the stadium.

Joe Carter

The World Series legend (and key player in the Blue Jays’ 1992 and 1993 World Series wins) threw the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday ahead of Game 2!

Other celebs who attended the Toronto home games included Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin, pro-golfer Bryson DeChambeau, rapper Eladio Carrión and actress Sofia Wylie (“The School for Good and Evil”).

Game 3 in L.A. (Oct. 27) also turned Dodger Stadium into a red-carpet turnout!

The Biebers

Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted together in the stands for Game 3 (Oct. 27) on Monday night (Canadian-born Bieber was bold enough to wear a Jays shirt, so we know what team he was cheering for!).

Sandy Koufax

The 89-year-old Dodgers legend, nicknamed “the Left Arm of God”, made an appearance!

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert

Singer/songwriter Madison Beer and boyfriend Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers quarterback) were on full display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DFA Baseball ⚾️ (@dfamlb)

Jeff Goldblum

The Wizard of Oz himself showed up for Game 3!

Jacob Elordi

The Australian actor (The Kissing Booth) caused a stir in the stadium.

Hideo Nomo

The Japanese former baseball pitcher threw the first pitch to the Dodgers’ Starting Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of Monday night’s game!

Also spotted: Rob Lowe, Adam Devine, Fuerza Regida, Cooper Koch, Jason Bateman, Jack Black, Magic Johnson, Carlos Vela (Mexican former footballer), Steve Carell, Brad Paisley, Matt Stafford sports commentator Al Michaels and former pro footballer Eric Dickerson.

Some fans even think they spotted Toronto’s own Simu Liu at Monday’s game!