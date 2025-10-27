8 unique stays just outside Toronto perfect for a weekend getaway

If you’re looking for a pause from city life, Ontario is full of stays that will make your mini-escape feel like something special. A unique getaway doesn’t have to mean roughing it; choose a stay that’s equal parts design, comfort and location. Here are eight unique Airbnb stays that stand out, from a heritage loft with a rooftop hot tub to a geodesic dome on the Wainfleet Bog perfect for a weekend getaway.

1. The Wilf Jones | Port Hope

This character-packed top-floor loft sits right on Port Hope’s main street! Expect a wall-to-wall walnut bookcase, heated bathroom floors, and an extra-large shower (perfect for lingering on a cool fall morning). There are two outdoor spaces: one fully private patio with a sectional, and an upper patio with a private hot tub (so, perfect for a couple’s retreat). The kitchen is geared to light cooking (boasting a compact European oven), and pets are welcome (+$75). Keep in mind that there are multiple flights of stairs (the building entrance is at street level and there are three sets of stairs to reach the apartment).

Port Hope is just over a 1-hour drive from Toronto. Luckily, the site has a free parking lot next door and metered street parking as backups. If you’d like to forgo the car, it’s roughly an hour by VIA Rail, with one-way prices as low as $27. If heading this way, consider exploring Port Hope’s family-run farms, main street eateries and the scenic lakefront as part of your downtime.

2. Luxury Glamping Dome | Port Colborne

Explore this 400-sq-ft, four-season geodome for two on the Wainfleet Bog! It’s the perfect luxury camping experience and only 30 minutes from Niagara Falls (about a 2-hour drive from Toronto). Inside, you’ll find a quaint queen bed, a gas fireplace, a heat pump/AC, a kitchenette (think: mini-fridge, microwave, toaster, kettle, and Keurig, with coffee/tea/hot chocolate provided), and an incinerating indoor toilet (subbed the “Cinderella”). Outside, there’s a private deck with a hot tub, gazebo, fire table, outdoor grill, seasonal outdoor shower, and a fire pit on its own little island (the first firewood bundle is included).

This is an adults-only retreat: max 2 people; no infants/children, no pets or service animals, although the hosts’ working dogs roam on-site. Bonus: At dusk, you’ll capture the most gorgeous Insta pics when the window walls reflect the sky and the fire pit glows!

3. The Eh Frame – Nordic Spa Retreat | Grafton

What’s more unique than a Scandinavian-inspired luxury cabin? This three-storey A-frame is split into two distinct suites with separate entrances, patios and driveways, divided by a full sound and fire wall. The suites sleep up to four guests (two per suite) across two king bedrooms, and the cabin features a bright, open-concept living area with a propane fireplace and big-screen TV. The space also boasts a modern kitchen and a bathroom with a soaker tub and rain-head shower! If you’re looking for a little me time, the private spa setup includes a hot tub, indoor sauna, cold plunge, and firepit (not shared with the other suite).

Consider booking the full house rental if you’re travelling with friends or family; otherwise, one suite for two makes for a beautiful couples’ stay. Grafton is nestled in Northumberland County, along Highway 401, and is just under a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. Day trip options nearby include The Big Apple (a perfect roadside attraction), Whispering Springs, Ste. Anne’s Spa and Cobourg (all within a 15-minute drive).

4. Magical Retreat | Hepworth

Just 3.5 hours northwest of Toronto, Magical Retreat sits in Hepworth, Ontario, a short drive from the sandy shores of Sauble Beach. The house has four themed bedrooms — Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Casino and Barbie — and spaces made for hanging out, from a theatre room and karaoke lounge to a mini arcade, backyard fireplace, deck with BBQ and private hot tub. It’s a place to get together, play games, watch movies, soak in the sun (or the snow) and just be. Every corner has a little magic and every day can be exactly what you want it to be!

4. Bunkie in Maple Forest | Wellesley

Here’s a quieter, more rustic stay: a tucked-away bunkie (tiny cabin) nestled in the heart of an Ontario Sugar Bush! It’s ideal for two (maybe four) seeking a simpler weekend away from screens, city noise and full hotel-scale amenities. Enjoy brilliant sunrises and sunsets, with the occasional spotting of deer, birds and other wildlife. Your booking gets you the essentials: five gallons of drinking water, solar lighting, a propane camp stove, a campfire grill, firewood, a basic kitchen kit (French press, dishes/utensils, one pot/pan), pillows/bedding and two towels. There’s even a gravity-flow outdoor shower and hand-wash water (during non-freezing months). There’s no electricity, microwave or fridge, so make sure to bring a cooler, battery bank, flashlight, and fire-starting supplies! Guests can park their car right beside the cabin. It’s just under a 2-hour drive from Toronto.

5. Cabin + Arhome | Ravenna

Escape to Hytte Away, a cozy cabin retreat for two nestled on 54 acres of lush forest near Ravenna, Ontario, about 3.5 hours west of Toronto. Designed by architect Michael Leckie, this minimal yet luxurious glamping space invites you to unplug, unwind, and reconnect with nature. Wander marked hiking trails, soak in the sauna and cold plunge, or cozy up in the log cabin with a book, tea, or wine. Thoughtfully outfitted with premium Canadian products and Wi-Fi in the sleeping cabin, Hytte Away is all about slowing down and savoring the moment. Pets are welcome—just leash them on the trails!

6. The Barn in Thamesville | Chatham-Kent

This former horse barn was turned into a “barndominium”; think antique finds, modern comforts and massive open-sky sunsets. It’s perfect if you’re looking for a less forested/more countryside getaway and makes for a quiet couples’ retreat: max two registered adults, no pets, and hosts live on-site for easy assistance. During the day, explore the countryside and discover farmers’ markets and unique shops and bakeries just a short drive away. Or just stay in and relax! Inside, you’ll find a full kitchen, laundry, Wi-Fi and a Smart TV; outside brings a private barrel sauna, patio BBQ, firepit, and stunning starlit country nights. Expect a gravel road approach and the occasional tractor (it’s all part of the farm charm). About a 3-hour drive from Toronto.

7. Yurt in Tamworth | Lennox and Addington County

For a wilder weekend, check out this 17-ft insulated yurt on a private 300-acre waterfront property, bordering the Salmon River and Cade Lake in the Land O’ Lakes region! It’s rustic by design, so no electricity or running water. But you’ll get all the good stuff: a screened gazebo, a double bed with a futon mattress, a tabletop propane barbecue/grill (with plenty of fuel), utensils, a basin and dish soap/utensils for washing dishes, board games, and even a canoe/kayak/standup paddleboarding equipment (seasonal). Bring food/water, bedding (sleeping bags are recommended), towels, flashlights and other camping basics.

It’s a perfect spot if you love the outdoors: hike along the beautiful Salmon River by day and then enjoy a cozy evening stargazing through the domed skylight. Keep in mind that there’s no running water and no electricity. It’s about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, near Puzzle Lake Provincial Park and the Lennox and Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area.