Here is what it’s going to cost to take the train to Muskoka this summer

The return of Ontario’s Northlander passenger rail service is getting closer, but early ticket pricing has surprised some would-be riders, particularly those eyeing trips between Toronto and cottage destination Muskoka.

According to Ontario Northland’s published fare tables, one-way tickets from Toronto to Muskoka-area stops such as Gravenhurst are expected to cost roughly $66.97, while trips to North Bay climb to about $109.70 depending on booking time. Longer journeys rise steeply, with fares to Timmins reaching around $181.67 and the full run to Cochrane approaching $188.

Officials have positioned the pricing as roughly 10 per cent higher than existing Ontario Northland bus services reflecting reliability, comfort, and infrastructure.

Still, on Reddit, many users questioned the value proposition.

“I was thinking $100 round trip or less, not 1 way,” said one Reddit commenter.

Others noted that for families, even short trips to cottage country would be expensive once return fares are factored in. Travel time—around seven hours between Toronto and North Bay—was also raised as a sticking point for some riders.

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Some commenters said the pricing is reasonable especially considering fuel costs these days along with vehicle wear, and the convenience of avoiding Highway 400 traffic altogether. And for anyone trying to get to the cottage Friday afternoon, we all know what that’s like.

Behind the scenes, the province says the project has reached a critical operational milestone.

In a recent government update, officials confirmed that the Northlander is now undergoing extensive “burn-in” testing across the corridor between Cochrane, Timmins, and Toronto’s Union Station.

The project has now entered what is known as Revenue Service Demonstration (RSD), a phase where trains run in near-real conditions to test scheduling, safety systems, station operations, and crew readiness before public launch.

Premier Doug Ford described the revival as a long-awaited reconnection of Northern Ontario communities to jobs, education, and healthcare, while Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the project is “one step closer to connecting people to opportunity across northeastern Ontario.”

The province has also emphasized that the Northlander is not just for cottage-loving tourists, it is a regional commuter train providing intercity travel, and essential mobility for northern residents.

No start date has been announced.