Toronto’s best sports bars to watch the Blue Jays in the World Series

For the first time in over three decades, the Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the World Series! The Jays will face the LA Dodgers in a best-of-seven showdown beginning this Fri, Oct 24, at Rogers Centre. If you didn’t snag tickets, there are a few big screens to catch the series across the city.

Sportsnet Grill and Legends Lounge

The Sportsnet Grill and private Legends Lounge serve elevated gastropub fare with wall-to-wall windows and unobstructed field views! It’s the closest thing to sitting in the dugout (but with a cocktail in hand), and you can actually hear the live game from the stadium in the restaurant. You don’t need a ticket (just the viewing fee and the minimum food & beverage spend). All window tables at Sportsnet Grill are sold out for Games 1 and 2, so consider them for any later home games (if the series returns to Toronto, Games 6 and 7 take place Oct 31-Nov 1). Just keep in mind that there are charges for a window table during the World Series games: viewing fee = $250 per person (all ages) + minimum food & beverage spend = $50 per person (all ages). You can also reserve a window table to watch batting practice (for the World Series games, there’s a $10 viewing fee).

Look out for Game Day Deals, like all-you-can-eat wings ($29.99) served with fries and your choice of sauce and local draft beer, 20 oz ($8). When the Jays are away, deals are also available during Leafs, Raptors and NFL games. 1 Blue Jays Way, Rogers Centre.

Real Sports Bar & Grill

This is the go-to bar for Toronto sports, and it’s just a few minutes away from Rogers Centre! Expect classic comfort foods prepped with seasonal ingredients and a cinema-style 39-foot HD screen with wall-to-wall sightlines (perfect for watching the first pitch). The 100-foot bar and elevated food will make you feel like you’re actually at the game. The World Series games are on its live events slate this weekend, so head over early. 15 York St.

Steam Whistle Brewing (John Street Roundhouse)

The Roundhouse has transformed into a Jays hub with tailgates before home games and indoor watch-party zones, aka, The Bird’s Nest. It’s the perfect spot if you want crowd energy without heading into the stadium! Tailgates start three hours before the first pitch. Expect a full bar and food menu, including ballpark staples like hot dogs, burgers, chips, peanuts, as well as vegan options. Enjoy $5 first-inning pints during the first inning of all Jays home games! The tailgate schedule for the World Series will drop soon, so follow them on Instagram for updates. Roundhouse, 255 Bremner Blvd.

The Loose Moose

Head to Front & University to enjoy the World Series at this 2nd-floor bar! The Loose Moose has 50+ taps and wall-to-wall TVs, plus tasty ballpark-style bites like burgers and snacks. Expect a slew of World Series traffic (they’ve paused reservations during games, so it’s first-come, first-served). Great spot if you’re looking for a lively room within 10 minutes of the ballpark. 146 Front St W.

Left Field Brewery (Liberty Village)

Toronto’s baseball-themed craft brewery is rolling out a VIP Game Experience for the World Series at its Liberty Village location. Sip on IPAs like Eephus and enjoy the game in a nice space with huge screens and a room full of diehard fans! Pitchers of ice-cold beer start at $24⁠. Reservations for Games 1 and 2 are fully booked (but contact them to be placed on a waitlist). Reservations are still available for Oct 31 and Nov 1 (potentially Games 6 and 7), so book ahead. 40 Hanna Ave, Suite G1.

The Pint Public House (Front St. W)

The Pint is in a central spot and built for game nights! Reservations are full for the World Series opening games on Friday and Saturday, but they set aside plenty of space for walk-ins (if you’re aiming for a seat before first pitch, arrive well before 8 pm!) On Fridays, you can also indulge in $14 pizzas + 50% off bottles of wine. 277 Front St W.

The Dock Ellis

This baseball-savvy sports bar is far enough from the downtown core to avoid crowds but a perfect spot to cheer on the Jays (it opens early for big games!) Pair your outing with some solid pub food: try their beef empanadas, 5-oz burgers or cheese & beef sliders and down your meal with an Irish mule. 1280 Dundas St W.