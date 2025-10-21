2025 World Series: Everything fans need to know before the Jays face the Dodgers

For the first time in over three decades, the Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the World Series. The Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) on Monday night at the Rogers Centre, powered by a three-run homer from George Springer, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named series MVP. Next up: the Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning champions, in the World Series, in a best-of-seven showdown. Here’s everything you need to know before the two teams face off.

Why the World Series starts in Toronto

The Blue Jays face the National League champion Dodgers, who beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. Because Toronto finished the regular season with a better winning percentage (.580) than the Dodgers (.574), the Jays have home-field advantage, so Games 1-2 (and, depending on how the series goes, 6-7) will be played at Rogers Centre!

2025 World Series schedule

Game 1: Fri, Oct 24, 8 pm: Dodgers at Blue Jays

Ticket sale dates and prices

World Series tickets are on sale now (there was a queue on Ticketmaster as of publication). Similar to the last few home games, fans can expect dynamic pricing and verified resale listings to appear (premium seats for Monday night’s Jays game reached five figures on resale sites)!

Secondary sellers are already showing steep demand. On Vivid Seats, early Game 1 tickets ranged from $1643 for a seat in the upper 500-level section to $218,573 for a 300-level diamond suite seat (prices fluctuate by game and day). StubHub tickets are selling fast (only 4 per cent of tickets were left as of publication). For Game 1, seats in the 500-level section will set you back $2300+, a seat in section 22 (row 4) will cost a little over $14,746, while a Section 400-level executive suite seat will cost $65,599. SeatGeek is selling Game 1 tickets for anywhere between $1375 for a ticket in section 519 to $187,700 for a deluxe seat on the 300 level!

Ticket giveaways and fan promos

Rogers ran a Dial the Dugout promo, giving away 500 free tickets for each Blue Jays ALCS home game, so keep an eye out to see if similar giveaways are announced for World Series home dates (Rogers hasn’t yet confirmed any). In the meantime, check verified Instagram accounts for World Series ticket giveaways.

History of the two teams

The Jays are making their third trip to the World Series (they won in 1992 and 1993). Toronto is tied with the Miami Marlins (then the Florida Marlins), the L.A. Angels and the Washington Nationals for a perfect World Series record. Click here for more about Jays legend Joe Carter on his famous World Series-winning home run in Game 6 of the 1993 Series! The Dodgers have bragging rights too, having won eight World Series titles (the fifth-most in MLB).

What about Bo Bichette?

Shortstop Bo Bichette says he plans to return for Game 1 after a six-week absence with a sprained left knee he suffered Sept 6 against the New York Yankees. Jays Manager John Schneider said that Bichette is progressing in running and hitting, but final clearance will depend on infield and baserunning work in the lead-up to Friday’s game.