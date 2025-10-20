Blue Jays Game 7 tickets at Rogers Centre soar as high as $16,000 on resale sites

After Sunday night’s 6-2 win against Seattle, the Blue Jays will take on the Mariners again tonight in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) at Rogers Centre. Torontonians can expect packed heated patios and a scramble for last-minute seats at watch parties. But if you’ve got some extra cash, here’s what prices look like as of publication across major marketplaces (prices update constantly).

Ticketmaster

Verified resale tickets for the Jays’ ALCS Home Game 4 (Game 7) start at around $368 for single seats in the 500 level (upper deck, outfield), about $577 in the 200 level, and $8,500+ for premium seats, like Section 4, Row 2.

StubHub

Snag upper 500-level seats (nosebleeds) are selling for about $280+, while lower-bowl 100-level seats are in the high hundreds ($840-$1400). Expect to pay through the nose for premium seats: 500-level home-plate Section 524, Row 16, is listed at $16,661 + fees.

SeatGeek

Listings run from about $320 in the 500 level (some aisle seats are still available as of publication) to about $1782 for premium seats (e.g., section 18, row 4).

Vivid Seats

Expect to pay around $324 for select 500-level seats, $411+ for 100-level outfield, and up to $10,000 for premium club seating.

Rogers previously ran a Dial the Dugout promo, giving away 500 free tickets for each Blue Jays ALCS home game. The contest allowed fans to call, text or post messages of support for a chance to win a pair of seats. Unfortunately, the entry window for Game 7 has already closed, so there aren’t any official same-day giveaways for tonight’s decider.

Your best bet is verified resale. Tickets are expected to sell quickly (last year, all three ALDS home games at Rogers Centre sold out in two hours), but there’s still time to compare multiple marketplaces! To get a feel of the view from the exact area you’ll be sitting in, check out “a view from my seat.”

Game time is 8:08 pm at Rogers Centre.