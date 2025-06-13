The 8 best things to do in Toronto this weekend

Weekends in Toronto are always filled with activities, and this one is no exception. If you’re looking for things to do, there’s everyone’s favourite Italian food fest, a naked bike ride across the city and more!

Get a taste of Little Italy

One of the city's most popular street festivals of the summer is returning from Friday to Sunday, and it's going to be a party all weekend long! Taste of Little Italy will take over College Street from Bathurst to Shaw Street, and visitors will enjoy music, delicious food, games, shopping, plenty of extended patios for a true summer experience and so much more.

Take Dad to Yorkville’s exotic car show

If your dad is a big gearhead or you can’t get enough of unique and exotic cars, head to Yorkville this weekend for the one and only Exotic Car Show. This red carpet event is happening on Father’s Day and features all the best classic and exotic cars, from a Porsche to a Ferrari or an Aston Martin.

See Toronto’s dragon boat race

Head to Centre Island this weekend for Toronto’s famous international dragon boat race festival. Cheer on the teams, enjoy some authentic Chinese cultural performances and taste some delicious food on Saturday and Sunday. The event culminates in awards ceremonies for each division.

Get inked at an international tattoo convention

The Toronto International Tattoo Show is taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Friday to Sunday, and it’s the place to be if you’re a tattoo artist or looking to get some fresh ink! The event features over 500 of the best national and international tattoo artists along with entertainment, vendors, contests, exhibits and more all weekend long.

Bare it all for a world naked bike ride

As the weather gets hotter, this weekend you’ll have just the opportunity to strip down (for a good cause). The annual clothing-optional World Naked Bike Ride is happening in Toronto on Saturday, and it’s meant to celebrate cycling and the human body, as it demonstrates the vulnerability of cyclists on the road. It also represents a protest against the over-consumption of oil. Feel free to participate in anything from your bathing suit to birthday suit, or cheer on the cyclists from the sidewalk!

Attend a festival celebrating South Asian artists

Head to Sankofa Square, formerly known as Yonge-Dundas Square, this weekend, for the one and only DESIFEST — a vibrant festival showcasing the best of South Asian music and culture with performances, food vendors, family-friendly activities and more. Featuring a Canadian all-star lineup of performers, you’ll be supporting some incredible up-and-coming local artists!

Head to the Beaches for ribs and art

Two spectacular festivals are happening in the Beaches this weekend, and you won’t want to miss either of them! The always-popular Toronto Beaches Ribs & Beer Fest returns from Friday to Sunday at Woodbine Park. After you’ve had your fill of meat, get a bit creative at the Beaches Arts and Crafts Show, happening on Saturday and Sunday at Kew Gardens.

See Anna Karenina at the ballet

With its North American premiere, Anna Karenina marks The National Ballet of Canada’s first creative partnership with German choreographer Christian Spuck. See Leo Tolstoy’s remarkable novel come to life on stage with lush 19th-century costumes and cinematic projections — the production premieres on Friday and runs just until June 21.

