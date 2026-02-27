You can shop 60,000 square feet of vintage clothes at this massive sale in Toronto

It’s sometimes fun to hop between different vintage stores to thrift shop, searching high and low for that new second-hand statement piece of your dreams. But sometimes, you just want to do your shopping all in one place. That’s where the Toronto Vintage Show comes in. This massive pop-up sale brings together over 100 vendors and shops for the biggest sale of vintage clothing in Canada. Expect a full 60,000 square feet of antique finds and treasures that have been sourced specifically for the show by the top second-hand vendors in the country.

And if the fun of shopping vintage for you is more about accessories, homewares or art, you’ll find that there too! Vendors at the show have been known to bring incredible spreads of home goods, cameras, vintage art and even full-on furniture.

The fashion is true vintage, with clothing ranging from the 1920 to the 1990s and beyond.

We’re lucky to have quite a few amazing vintage pop-ups in Toronto, many of which are coming back for the season this spring — including Hippie Market, The Welcome Market and Good Friends Market. If you frequent these spaces often, you’ll likely see a few familiar faces at the Toronto Vintage Show — Toronto’s Frou Frou Vintage, Cloud Girl Vintage, The Goods Vintage, Batch Vintage, Boomie Vintage, Black Diamond Vintage and so many more have all already announced that they’ll have a booth at the show in March.

Curious what’s in store for shoppers who stop by the pop-up next month? A few vendors have already started teasing the pieces they’ve curated and set aside specifically for the show.

For example, Adeline Vintage shared breathtaking pictures of a stunning 1930s satin wedding gown, featuring balloon sleeves, a sash and delicate button sleeves, that will be exclusively available at the show.

Pick a Posie Vintage shared a special piece they’re saving for their booth at the show as well: a kaftan dress from the late 1960s or early 1970s, apparently handmade, in a yellow and pink floral patterned fabric.

Second Soul Vintage, meanwhile, teased a stack of vintage sportswear — from crewnecks to ringer T-shirts — that they’re curating specifically for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regal Flare (@regal__flare)

And Regal Flare shared a few gems that will be exclusively available at the Toronto Vintage Show, including a 1970s lilac flared suit and an incredible colour block blazer from the ’80s.

Prepare to travel back in time through clothes — and do a tour of your favourite vintage shops, all in one place!