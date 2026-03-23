The Blue Jays 2026 home opener is on Friday and here’s what fans need to know

The Toronto Blue Jays open their 2026 home season this Friday, March 27, against the Athletics at Rogers Centre. And it’s not just any opener. The night launches the club’s 50th season, so expect a pregame ceremony honouring Toronto’s 2025 American League championship run, as well as a pennant giveaway for all fans on entry and a magnet schedule on the way out!

Who’s in and who’s out

Toronto is coming off a World Series appearance, so the club doubled down on that momentum Monday by extending manager John Schneider through 2028 and general manager Ross Atkins on a new five-year deal.

Still, the biggest emotional change for fans is the one in the infield. No amount of free steak could keep former Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. After a decade in the organization, he left for the Mets on a three-year, $126 million deal. Kyle Tucker agreed to a four-year, $240-million contract with the Dodgers (despite being offered free pizza for life by a Toronto restaurant), while Chris Bassitt also moved on, signing with the Orioles. Seranthony Domínguez, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ty France are also notable exits, while Joey Loperfido was traded back to Houston.

Thankfully, the Jays still had a strong offseason. Toronto signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal that the MLB called the largest free-agent contract in franchise history! The team added Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto on a four-year, $60 million contract (fans just might have his daughter to thank for that one); signed KBO MVP Cody Ponce to a three-year deal; brought Max Scherzer back on a one-year deal; and added reliever Tyler Rogers for three years ($37 million).

Alejandro Kirk is still a major part of the team after signing his own five-year extension last March. Fans should also keep an eye on George Springer, Daulton Varsho, Andrés Giménez and Ernie Clement.

According to the MLB, Toronto added Jeff Hoffman as closer a year ago and later brought in Louis Varland at the deadline. The projected relief group also includes Brendon Little, Mason Fluharty and Eric Lauer.

Ace pitcher Kevin Gausman enters the final season of a five-year, $110 million deal he signed with the Jays, although he recently admitted that retirement has been on his mind. Add that to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 14-year, $500 million extension from last spring, and the team is set!

Injured list

Shane Bieber opted into 2026 but is dealing with forearm fatigue. José Berríos is expected to open the season on the injured list because of a right elbow stress fracture, and rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage is also beginning the year on the injured list with a shoulder impingement (this after his climb from Class-A ball to Game 7 of the World Series).

Anthony Santander’s injury is one of the biggest blows. The outfielder is recovering from left shoulder labral surgery, and the club’s official injury tracker says any return in 2026 would be a success, so Toronto’s outfield group (Varsho, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger and Sánchez) is all the more important early on.

Rogers Centre fan experience

The Jays are selling Outfield District tickets, which offer general admission access to five outfield neighbourhoods (the Corona Rooftop Patio, TD Park Social, The Catch Bar, The Stop and WestJet Flight Deck) along with more social spaces inside the renovated stadium, like Rogers Landing, Schneiders Porch, bleacher seats, the left- and right-field balconies and drink rails.

The home opener is really the start of a full week of promos. March 28 features an AL Champions white-panel hat giveaway for the first 15,000 fans, March 29 is Jr. Jays Opening Day with postgame run-the-bases for kids 14 and under, March 30 has an AL Champions crewneck giveaway and March 31 brings back Loonie Dogs.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Rogers Centre is also rolling out Rogers Terrace, a new premium space in the 200-level directly behind home as part of the Blue Jays’ nearly $400 million ballpark transformation. The space offers an elite behind-home-plate vantage point paired with an elegant outdoor terrace, so it’s essentially a members-only club with open-air sightlines and views toward the CN Tower and skyline!

Food at the home opener

The food and beverage menu will likely be similar to last year’s, and fans will still be able to find familiar gluten-friendly, halal, vegan and vegetarian options throughout the park.

Check out the Blue Jays’ home opener this Friday, March 27, at 7:07 p.m. against the Athletics at Rogers Centre.