The best 5 heated patios in Toronto to watch the Blue Jays this weekend

As Toronto’s temperatures drop and the first hints of the chilly season hit the air, the Blue Jays are set to crank up the heat on the base paths this weekend. With the American League Championship Series starting this Sunday, fans can still soak in the excitement outdoors, thanks to a lineup of heated patios in Toronto. Here are five of our faves.

Hemingway’s – Yorkville

Hemingway’s rooftop patio in Yorkville is heated and open year-round, offering an awesome space and great environment for sports fans. Not to mention, some top quality food and drinks.

Stone Lion – Beaches

This landmark in the Beaches neighbourhood is a den of sports fandom and will be packed this weekend. The patio is big, heated and ready to roll.

Both Left Field locations will be buzzing on Sunday with baseball fever. The city’s only baseball-themed brewery is a great option for game day, especially at its original east-end location with its massive garage doors that make it feel like you’re outside even when you’re warm and cozy inside.

Score on Queen – Queen West

Score on Queen, a dedicated sports bar, has a significantly upgraded heated patio with multiple screens. The relaxed vibe and solid menu make it a comfortable and fun spot to catch every inning of the Jays’ playoff run.

One Eyed Jack – Downtown

One Eyed Jack Restaurant & Bar on Richmond Street offers a very large and partially heated outdoor area, making it a great spot to catch a game in a central location. It has a mix of casual-fine dining, solid pub classics, and attentive service, offer a good choice for those who want to have dinner after or even during the game.