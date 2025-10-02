The best Blue Jays watch parties in Toronto this weekend

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the MLB playoffs after a 13-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday (perhaps in part due to a ‘lucky’ white-panel Jays cap). ALDS Game 1 at Rogers Centre is set for this Saturday, Oct. 4, with the Jays taking on the winner of the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card showdown.

If you don’t have playoff tickets, here are some of the best watch parties and big screens to catch the opener.

Steam Whistle Brewing/John Street Roundhouse

Steam Whistle at the historic John Street Roundhouse on Bremner is transforming into Toronto’s playoff hub, with free tailgate parties before every home playoff game! For the first time, watch parties are being held inside Steam Whistle’s indoor playoff watch-party zone, dubbed “The Bird’s Nest,” so fans without tickets can still join the action. You can even grab a beer and a burger to go and enjoy them in Roundhouse Park (perfect for overflow crowds!)

The tailgate starts three hours before the first pitch. Expect a full bar and food menu, including ballpark staples like hot dogs, burgers, chips, peanuts, as well as vegan options. Of course, you can also enjoy an ice-cold Steam Whistle pilsner, on tap or in cans to go. Best of all, it’s free, family-friendly and open to all! Visit steamwhistle.ca for more info, or follow them on Instagram. Roundhouse, 255 Bremner Blvd.

RendezViews

RendezViews, Toronto’s biggest outdoor picnic venue, is turning up the heat this October with epic Baseball Watch Parties as the city’s team heads into the ALDS. Fans can catch every thrilling moment on a massive big screen with full stadium sound, surrounded by unbeatable vibes, fire pits, and stunning CN Tower views. With game day eats, beer buckets, and cocktails flowing, it’s the ultimate spot to cheer on the home team. The 19+ events kick off October 4 and run through October 8 (weather permitting), with entry on a first-come, first-served basis—so arriving early is key. Located at 229 Richmond St. W., RendezViews promises a high-energy playoff atmosphere you won’t want to miss.

Hart House (U of T): Arbor Room

Round up your friends (or just head over and make new ones) and check out these free, drop-in campus-style Jays watch parties, filled with snacks, button-making, and a casual, community vibe! It’s great for students and families who are looking for a lower-key, all-ages environment to celebrate the Jays. Schedule: Sat, Oct 4, Wed, Oct 8, Fri, Oct 10, Thu, Oct 16, 2025. Visit Hart House for more info. 7 Hart House Cir | Arbor Room (162).

Chefs Hall

Head to Chefs Hall this Saturday and watch Game 1 on the big screen! Rock your Toronto Blue Jays gear and receive one complimentary shot of the day (must be of legal drinking age). And if you’re heading to the stadium, just swing by early and enjoy $5 off draught pitchers and $1/oz house wine before you cheer on the Jays! It’s a central location with tons of seating. 111 Richmond St W.

Real Sports Bar & Grill

There’s a reason Real Sports is known as the go-to bar for Toronto sports: It’s the perfect spot to experience stadium vibes without the ticket! This mega-sports bar boasts a 39-foot HD screen and wall-to-wall sightlines (perfect for watching the first pitch). The 100-foot bar and elevated comfort food will make you feel like you’re actually at the game. It’s about a 10-minute walk from Rogers Centre, so you can enjoy some crowd energy before and after the final out. Reservations recommended, even for smaller groups. 15 York St.

The Loose Moose

This 2nd-floor bar in the heart of downtown is filled with rustic tables, large screens, vintage signs and a variety of beers on tap, plus tasty ballpark-style bites like burgers and snacks! It’s been around since the late ’80s (so, part legend-part landmark) and is the perfect spot for Jays fans looking for a lively room within 10 minutes of the ballpark. 146 Front St W.

Hemingway’s

If you want to dodge the pre-game crowds, then head to Hemingway’s in Yorkville! This classic pub with a rooftop patio takes game nights seriously, with 20 TVs and a high-end sound system across its multi-level space. Bonus: It’s open year-round until 2 am, so you can extend the celebration well after the game ends! 142 Cumberland St.