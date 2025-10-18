Here’s how to win free tickets to the Blue Jays next home playoff game

As if watching the Blue Jays at home or a watch party while the team destroys the Seattle Mariners isn’t enough, now Rogers is giving fans the chance to win tickets for the next game back in Toronto.

Blue Jays fans will have a chance to score free tickets to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) thanks to a new Rogers pop-up event happening tomorrow at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, fans can visit the Rogers Dial the Dugout pop-up at the mall to leave a voicemail message of support for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider. Those who participate will be entered for a chance to win one of 200 pairs of tickets to ALCS Game 6 — and Game 7, if necessary — at Rogers Centre.

Rogers, owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, is giving away 500 free tickets in total for every home game during the ALCS.

Fans unable to visit in person can also call or text messages of support to 416-987-JAYS (English) or 514-807-JAYS (French, with former catcher Russell Martin), or post messages on social media using the hashtag #DialTheDugout for a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for each game.

Full contest details are available at rogers.com.