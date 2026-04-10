Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk undergoes thumb surgery and will be out for at least six weeks

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, 27, underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a fractured and dislocated left thumb, and the initial recovery timeline now has him sidelined for about six weeks. The injury happened last Friday when Kirk caught a foul tip off the bottom edge of his glove in the 10th inning of the club’s 5-4 loss to the White Sox in Chicago.

The Jays’ official injury tracker lists Kirk’s expected return as mid to late May; still, it’s a noticeable absence for a team now without its regular catcher behind the plate, and a major blow for a club that can’t afford to lose its two-time American League All-Star so early in the season.

Alejandro Kirk had a screw placed in his thumb. “The timeline is looking like six weeks,” John Schneider said. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 7, 2026

Kirk opened the year hitting .150 with one home run and two RBIs in five games before his injury. He’s one of the club’s most trusted defensive anchors: a career .267 ​hitter with 52 home runs and 265 RBIs across ⁠569 games.

Kirk’s absence also creates an opportunity for other talent to step up. According to Reuters, Toronto’s No. 24 prospect Brandon Valenzuela, 25, was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to temporarily replace Kirk on the active roster while the catcher recovers. This is Valenzuela’s first taste of the majors, so no pressure, but he’ll be splitting catching duties with Tyler Heineman.

Valenzuela was acquired from the ​San Diego Padres in a trade last year ​after batting .304 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 spring training games ⁠for ​Toronto. He went 3-for-15 with a home run and four RBIs in four games with Triple-A Buffalo before getting the call.

So far, though, he’s had a quiet start at the plate in the majors. In the four games he’s appeared in from April 5 to 8, the Jays went 1-3, losing 3-0 to Chicago, then dropping back-to-back games against the Dodgers (14-2 and 4-1) before bouncing back with a 4-3 win over LA on Wednesday.

Next up, the Jays host the Minnesota Twins on Friday at the Rogers Centre.