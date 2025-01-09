10 best day trips from Toronto this winter

With the holiday season over and the not-so-mild winter weather quickly making its way in, the lack of hustle and bustle in the city streets can bring on some serious Stephen King-level cabin fever. Take advantage of the season and explore these hidden gems just outside the city. From cozy-small town charm to outdoor adventures and indulgent escapes, Toronto’s nearby neighbours have everything you need for the perfect winter day trip. Bundle up, hit the road and make the most of your weekends with these close-to-home getaways.

Alton

Just one hour from the city, tucked away in the rolling hills of Caledon, Alton is a charming village that blends natural beauty with artistic flair. Known for its historic architecture and small-town charm, the countryside offers plenty of opportunity for exploration. Take a self-guided heritage walking tour through the town, or get ultra-relaxed at the Millcroft Inn and Spa. Surrounded by forests, rivers and trails, Alton offers plenty of opportunity for scenic hikes or a peaceful stroll through the two acres of beautiful plants and flowers at the Alton Greenhouses. If a leisurely day on the town is more your scene, you can enjoy quaint shops, cozy cafes and a vibrant local arts scene, thanks to the Alton Mill Arts Centre. With this rustic-meets-modern aesthetic Alton feels like a hidden gem perfect for a relaxing escape from the city with this season’s winter backdrop.

Stratford

While the curtain’s down on the Stratford Festival in winter, this cozy little town still shines. Stroll the snow-dusted picturesque streets, browse at thrift stores or antique shops and warm up at one of its many charming cafes (The Livery Yard is a favourite) or farm-to-table restaurants, such as Bijou. End your afternoon with a walk along the frozen Avon River to cap the picture-perfect day. No passport required for this slice of European-inspired life.

Ski towns

Ski season is officially here and you don’t need to head far to make the most of it. Whether you’re shredding at Blue Mountain, tackling the trails at Mount St. Louis or enjoying a hot chocolate in the chalet at Horseshoe Valley, there’s something for every winter enthusiast. Not the athletic type? Try snow tubing, where the thrill is all downhill— and you can be seated the whole time. Winter fun is waiting, and it’s all just a short drive away from the city.

Markham

Not into braving the winter cold? Head to Markham to escape the cold at Lumi Spa and soak in some serenity indoors. Try their viral private Japanese hot tub experience. Inspired by traditional Japanese onsen culture, Lumi spa offers themed rooms — think zen gardens, cherry blossoms, and lotus flowers — each accommodating up to four guests for a 1.5 hour session. Whether you choose a detoxifying soak or a luxurious milk bath, these sessions come with an assortment of refreshing snacks, teas and drinks. Following your soak, each room is equipped with a private shower, towels and a kimono to slip into afterwards. It’s the perfect way to rinse off the winter blues — because who needs frostbite when you can have a milk bath instead?

Niagara-on-the-Lake

You’ll forget all about summer when winter brings Icewine season to Niagara-on-the-Lake. Stroll the snow-covered streets, warm up with a glass (or three) of Ontario’s finest, and live out the Hallmark movie scenes of your dreams in this postcard-perfect city. From cozy tastings to the Niagara Icewine Festival, it’s the coolest way to escape the city — literally.

Nordic spa towns

All about the après in après-ski? Trade the hills for one of Ontario’s Nordic spas, where chalet-inspired relaxation meets outdoor serenity. Whether it’s the serene forest setting of Vettä, the iconic Scandinavian Spa at Blue Mountain or the luxe relaxation of Thermëa Spa in Whitby, these outdoor retreats all a short drive away and are all about hot baths, cold plunges and ultimate tranquility. Perfect for warming up and unwinding this winter, no snow skills required.

Friday Harbour

Looking for a winter escape for the whole family? Friday Harbour’s Skate Escape has it all. Glide across the rink or frozen waters, then warm up at one of the aesthetic bonfires dotted around the village. Pick up a s’mores kit from the Sugar Shack and toast some marshmallows under the stars, or head to the tent for some drinks and relax in a heated 365 glass dome. With food stands serving tasty bites and lakeside restaurants offering stunning views, Friday Harbour makes winter weekends feel like a mini getaway for a day.

Unionville, Oakville and Newmarket

Swap the mall for the magic of these small town main streets and hit the local shops. Unionville, Oakville and Newmarket’s main streets are the perfect spots for a winter day out. In Unionville, stroll through the gas lamp-style street lights, grab a hot drink from one of the cozy cafes or walk through the nearby Toogood Pond Park. Over in Oakville, explore Lakeshore Road’s upscale shops and galleries, enjoy gourmet eats and soak in wintry views with a stroll by the lake. Newmarket’s Main Street offers indie shops, the GTA’s best butter tarts at The Maid’s Cottage and outdoor skating at Riverwalk Commons. Each strip has its own take on winter magic — grab your gloves and explore.

Guelph

Guelph is where small-town charm meets big-time treasure hunting. Spend the day thrifting and antiquing your way through its quirky downtown, packed with vintage finds (don’t miss Wild Rose Consignment, The Patch and Old Pal Vintage), indie shops and local cafes for mid-hunt fuel. Take a stroll past the iconic Church of Our Lady Immaculate or escape into nature at the University of Guelph’s Arboretum. With its mix of history, charm and hidden gems, Guelph is the perfect spot for a laid-back day trip that’s just an hour from the city.

Elora

Elora in winter is the perfect storybook escape. Wander the historic streets lined with boutique shops and art galleries, then warm up in one of their local cafes or riverside restaurants. Take in the breathtaking views of the Elora Gorge, where snow-covered cliffs meet the icy Grand River, or try some winter snowshoeing across the Elora Gorge Conservation Area. For a unique twist, check out the Elora Mill, where you can enjoy some upscale dining with a side of historic architecture.